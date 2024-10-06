Reelect Sagadahoc County’s Denise Tepler

I will be voting for Denise Tepler, candidate for Maine state District 24, which includes all of Sagadahoc County. Denise has been a public servant for many years. From school board member to representing her district in the State House, she has been a longtime advocate for health care access and affordability as well as reproductive justice. She served as House chairperson of the Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services Committee. I had the privilege of testifying before her committee several times regarding reproductive justice. I found her caring, knowledgeable and willing to listen to all sides of an argument. Her goal was always to make sure that she voted in a way that was in the best interest of her constituents. I sincerely hope that she will return to the State House to continue the good work she has begun to make life better for the people of Maine.

Norma Dreyfus, MD,

Arrowsic

Vote for voices of hope and compassion

I am concerned that many of the people that I interact with are very anxious about the upcoming election. They express feeling unsafe about how the election will go and what will happen following the election to the point of curtailing their usual activities.

I was brought up with a strong foundation of Christian faith grounded in the teachings of the United Church of Christ. As people of faith, we believe every human being is a child of God and that we are called to love one another.

There is way too much political rhetoric today that is disrespectful of others and works to promote fear and distrust. The promotion of false information to further one’s own cause is taking advantage of peoples’ vulnerabilities. The rhetoric is taking away peoples’ hope.

Former President Trump has never been known for his honesty and compassion for others. His lengthy history of legal problems goes back to his days in real estate and his behavior towards his wives. His needs take precedence over his consideration of the needs of others. This pattern of behavior has become more pronounced as he has come onto the national stage. He has no problem discarding people who do not support his plan. “Make America Great Again” is a rally call to disenfranchise many Americans from rights that were designed to be supportive of a healthy social infrastructure.

Advertisement

It is time to change the negative and hurtful conversation that is tearing our country apart. Hope is resistance to the cynical belief that others are out to get us. Hope is a choice. Hope is a skill to build. Notice the positive things in everyday life. Look for the good in people. Create habits of speech that express hope and gratitude to contribute to how our minds thinks. Work to act kindly from a place of compassion and connection. Small acts of kindness help others and improve our own well-being. Hope becomes a feeling that motivates us to challenge structures doing harm. I will be voting for those who speak of hope and love and compassion for others.

Claudia Hatch,

Woolwich

Vote them out!

Maine seniors, are your property taxes outta sight? Want to know why? Check how your reps/senators voted for the budget — L.D. 258. The repeal of the Senior Tax Stabilization was hidden in the budget bill (page 305 S-10). Also check how they voted on S.P. 895, L.D. 2102, An Act to support Municipalities by Repealing the Law Limiting the Municipal Tax Levy. The original bill required a vote to raise taxes over a certain amount.

And to add insult to injury, this was all in the time of budget surpluses — known as over-taxation of taxpayers. Why was the surplus not returned to the taxpayers? Fiscal Year 2022, surplus was $595.1 million. Fiscal Year 2023, surplus was $141 million. Fiscal Year 2024, surplus is now $93.5 million. (“State of Maine ends Fiscal Year 2024 with Surplus,” Department of Administrative and Financial Services.)

The shameless hypocrites who spout about “affordable housing” and “keeping seniors in their homes” and then vote against their constituents’ best interests need to be voted out of office.

Oh, and FYI, more taxes have not meant better education — Maine ranks 43 worst in the nation (Maine Rankings, U.S. News Best States).

Advertisement

Vote ’em out!

Linda McMahon,

Harpswell

Christine Flowers’ conclusions lack the right facts

After reading guest columnist Christine Flowers’ opinion article from Oct. 1, I can only agree with her closing comments that “no matter what a woman wears, she does not deserve to be assaulted” and “no matter what a person says they do not deserve to be killed.” How she arrived at those points is flawed and extremely partisan.

Women leaders across the nation in business and politics are subject to “slut shaming.” It is wrong and detestable. This includes VP Kamala Harris. However, using Sarah Palin as an example is wildly absurd. Gov. Palin was running as VP of the USA and when questioned by Katie Couric about what newspapers she read, Palin said, “All of them.” From there on, she was lampooned for her lack of intelligence, not for her promiscuity. Her character became a regular on SNL where they continued to make fun of her intellect. In 2010, a book was authored summarizing her “Witless Wisdom.” This happens to anyone in politics, male or female, and if running for office intellect is something by which they should be judged.

The Trump assassination attempts are also deplorable. You “warned” that continued attack on Trump could result in more incidents. Where were you in 2019 when Patrick Crusius assassinated 20 Latinos in an El Paso Walmart, after Trump warned that Mexicans were invading America? Did Paul Pelosi deserve the “slut shaming” that Trump and other Republicans ascribed to him as a failed homosexual encounter after a Republican broke into his house wanting to kill Nancy Pelosi but ended up beating an 82-year-old man with a hammer to within an inch of his life?

As a journalist, please look at all the facts, not just the ones that suit your opinion.

Ray Nagel,

Falmouth

Copy the Story Link