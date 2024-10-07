The Midcoast Tree Festival (MTF) has quickly become one of my favorite times of the year. It’s a lot of work, takes a ton of collaboration, but my goodness, what a rewarding event for our region. I have an MTF update below, but first, I have a reminder that bears repeating, especially with recent events. I seem to write about this once per year — it has to do with an unspoken truth about small businesses everywhere, which is:

It does not serve a small business for you to know how well they are doing. To that end, you have no idea how close some small business stalwarts are to their bottom line.

A small business owner won’t tell you that they need to make $1,500 in sales at the beginning of the week to make payroll at the end of the week because two unexpected annual bills just came due, and they were 20% increases over last year. They will just greet you with the same smile and tell you how good it is to see you.

When you want to dicker on a price, a small business owner won’t tell you that they really need to make their markup on the piece, because they paid staff overtime last week because of doctor’s appointments their kid needed. They will just bring down the price to what you can afford to keep you as their loyal customer.

A small business owner won’t tell you that the construction project in front of their business (or a water issue, or a power outage) that caused a 15% dip in sales last month is the reason they’re closing an extra day per week in the “slow season” or maybe open an extra day. They won’t tell you the reason they are working the floor isn’t because they “missed seeing the customers,” it’s really because they had another no-show, or worse, they needed to cut back someone’s hours.

Any sign that a business is struggling is covered up with so much character, personality, jokes and great customer service that it’s hard to distinguish it from their best days — and that’s the point. No customer wants to jump on a sinking ship, or feel pressured to buy something, so the small business owner buries those thoughts, puts on the brave face and carries on.

Advertisement

The biggest misconception I deal with is people thinking all business owners have boats, second homes and planes, and that they’re just sitting on a pile of coins like Scrooge McDuck. It takes about two years for a new business to turn a profit and for the owners to take an owner’s draw steadily — that’s wild. If they can be overwhelmingly successful, part of the profits from years three through five are just making them whole again from the first two years. For moderately successful businesses, it takes longer. And the longer it takes, costs rise, payroll grows, machines break, utilities fluctuate, insurance rises and so on. A business needs profit to survive.

That’s a statement worth repeating: Businesses need profit to survive. If not, businesses would close on the first year they ended in the red. The good years help subsidize the bad ones, and the good years help you grow. Again, if you’re fortunate enough to have multiple, sustainable good years.

I was reminded of this fact at a recent Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority meeting when the public was sharing their concerns on the foam spill. Though a dozen business owners were in the room, they weren’t standing up and talking about how the foam spill and coverage of it affects them. So, I stood up and said it.

I told the MRRA Board of Directors and the public in the room that “We’re not hearing from individual businesses because no one wants to go on the record at a public meeting and imply that they’re struggling or that their customer counts are down since the incident. None of the schools or residential properties want to talk about students not enrolling or people not moving here over their concerns. They don’t want to tell the world how it hurts their bottom line.”

But they tell me.

Businesses who are savvy, rather than hiding it from business representatives like me, tell me when they’re struggling or where their pain points are. And I’m thankful for it, because then I can stand up, as I did, at a meeting and basically say, “They don’t want to point out their own struggles, but I can tell you, that even a 10% loss of sales can have a huge negative effect on how, and if, they can continue to do be open. To that end, we need to make sure the water remains as safe as it is, and spread that good word far and wide, so that the world knows that Brunswick, and our entire region, is a safe place to live, work and play.”

Advertisement

The moral of the story is this: Support your small businesses, especially during the hard times. When their front door has construction cones, stop in. When you suspect it may have been a tough week, order dinner to pick up. Leave an extra buck in the tip jar. Show them just how much you value them.

… Well, I’ve done it again. I had every intention of making this column about two things and then got on my soapbox.

Briefly, and I’ll get into this much more next week, here is a quick MTF update:

• A dozen or so tree spaces are open for new businesses to participate for this year’s Midcoast Tree Festival. They’ll get scooped up fast, so email cory@midcoastmaine.com or call 725-8797

• Sponsor opportunities and volunteer opportunities have been released — check the MTF Facebook page.

• We’re creating an auction section for a dozen or so trips and higher-end items.

The MTF is Nov. 22-24 and Nov. 29 through Dec. 1 in Brunswick.

More updates next week!

Cory King is executive director of the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Copy the Story Link