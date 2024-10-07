Levi Riggs (26th, 16:43.29) and Frida Wright (55th, 20:46.45) led Morse cross country runners at Saturday’s Festival of Champions race in Belfast. The girls’ team finished 18th out of 61 teams, while the boys’ team finished in 25th out of 74 teams.

Sam Cashman (24th, 16:41.64) was the top boys’ runner for a Brunswick team that finished 11th. Ellie Gilman was the top girls’ runner for Brunswick (49th place). Mt. Ararat’s Ian Britt finished in 38th (16:59.77) for the boys’ team (37th place). Mia Pierce (164th, 22:28.11) was the fastest finisher for the Mt. Ararat girls’ team that placed 42nd.

Freeport won both its four-team boys’ home meet and two-team girls’ home meets on Friday, with 24 and 15 points, respectively. Alex Gilbert (15:50.77) and Lucy Huggett (18:45.30) both finished first in their races.

FOOTBALL

CAMDEN HILLS 36, MT. ARARAT 30: Camden Hills cornerback Justin Batty recovered a fumble near the end zone in the final minutes of Friday’s game, capping off a 24-point comeback victory in Rockport. The Windjammers (5-0) stay undefeated, while the Eagles (4-1) lose their first game of the season.

Camden Hills quarterback Hollis Schwalm threw one interception early, but regrouped and finished with for 315 passing yards and five touchdowns, including three to Isaac Dutille (six catches, 215 yards) and two to Braden Beveridge (three receptions, 55 yards).

Running back Dash Farrell accounted for 321 scrimmage yards (254 rush, 67 receiving) and three touchdowns for the Eagles. Nick Doughty (13 rush, 89 yards) scored the Mt. Ararat’s fourth touchdown to cap off a 20-play, 10-minute and 42-second drive in the second half.

BIDDEFORD 27, BRUNSWICK 8: Senior quarterback Travis Edgerton helped lead the Tigers (2-3) to victory over the Dragons (2-3), passing for 324 yards and playing a role in each touchdown (three passing, one rushing).

Biddeford gained 498 yards of total offense on Friday.

Brunswick’s Trevor Gerrish scored the Dragons’ only touchdown in the first quarter on a short pass from Cam Beal (13 of 22, 223 yards).

Tyler Maxim and Christian McMaster led the Brunswick defense with 16 and 13 tackles, respectively. Trenton LaGrange secured an interception for the visitors.

LAKE REGION 32, MORSE 14: Sophomore quarterback Dylan Root contributed 224 yards of offense and two touchdowns for the Shipbuilders (0-5), but the Lakers (4-1) finished on top in Bath on Friday.

Hunter Nadeau led Morse in tackles with 11, and Nick Heaberlin (six tackles, two for loss) blocked a punt. Jackson Murray caught an 11-yard touchdown for Morse.

FIELD HOCKEY

SKOWHEGAN 1, BRUNSWICK 0: Jaiden Dodge scored off a deflection with 50 seconds left and the Riverhawks (8-2) went on to defeat the Dragons (2-6-2) in Brunswick on Saturday.

Kayori Kenyon made six saves for Skowhegan. Ella Duchette stopped 11 shots for Brunswick.

FREEPORT 9, POLAND 0: Sophie Bradford and Emily Groves scored two goals apiece, Lilianna Larochelle, Sydney Gelhar and Reed Proscia each had a goal and assist, and the Falcons (8-0) handled the visiting Knights (1-8) in Freeport on Saturday.

Lydia Porter and Callie Bourgoin also scored for the Falcons. Isabella Lizotte made 13 saves for Poland.

YARMOUTH 2, BRUNSWICK 1: Erin O’Connor’s goal in the fourth quarter lifted the Clippers (8-1) over the Dragons (2-5-2) in Brunswick on Friday.

Yarmouth’s Celia Zinman opened the scoring with an unassisted goal in the first quarter. Quinn McCormack tied it in the third for Brunswick, assisted by Ellie Meserve and Ava Wolverton.

Sally McGrath assisted on O’Connor’s winning goal.

Yarmouth goalie Emma Shannon made one save. Ella Duchette of Brunswick stopped eight shots.

MORSE 9, MT. VIEW 1: Emma Hart scored four goals and Liv Drewniak scored three times as the Shipbuilders (2-8) beat the Mustangs (0-10) in Bath on Friday.

Willow Halpin and Summer Irish-Deane also scored for Morse. Drewniak assisted twice, while Hart and Bella Morton each tallied one assist.

Julia Richards scored the lone goal for Mt. View.

Lydia Evans made four saves for Morse. Kelsy Stevenson saved nine shots for Mt. View.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

BRUNSWICK 3, CAPE ELIZABETH 1: Ellie Musica scored two goals as the Dragons (4-4-1) handed the Capers (7-1-1) their first loss of its season in Brunswick on Saturday.

Lexi Morin also scored for Brunswick. Maisie Rayback scored Cape Elizabeth’s lone goal on a penalty kick.

FREEPORT 3, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Kenzie Cochran and Ella Tracy each had a goal and an assist for the Falcons (5-3-1) against the Patriots (3-6-1) in Freeport on Saturday.

Tracy set up Keely Furtney in the 18th minute and scored the go-ahead goal from Cochran nine minutes into the second. Cochran scored off a corner kick by Lucy Riggs for the final goal with 2:40 left.

Laney Farrar put in a chip from Leah DesMaris late in the first half. Hailey Carson made 12 saves for the Patriots.

VOLLEYBALL

BREWER 3, BRUNSWICK/MT. ARARAT/MORSE 0: The Witches (4-5) swept the Dragons (3-7) in straight sets in Brunswick on Saturday. Brewer won with scores of 25-14, 25-11 and 25-7.

