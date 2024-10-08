Belfast Maskers opens its production of “Months on End” this weekend. Heartwarming and humorous by award-winning playwright Craig Pospisil, the play spans an entire year in the lives of 10 interconnected people, exploring the dynamics of relationships as they evolve through the seasons. Each month unveils new milestones — birthdays, weddings, breakups, reconciliations and everything in between — offering a glimpse into the joys, heartaches and complexities that define human connection. This ensemble-driven piece officially opens with a 7 p.m. performance Friday, Oct. 11, with a preview performance at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Basil Burwell Community Theater, 17 Court St., Belfast.

A Kennedy Center honoree, Pospisil is a celebrated American playwright whose works have been produced across the United States and internationally as well as in TV and film. Known for his sharp wit and his ability to blend comedy with thoughtful observations on life, Pospisil has created a body of work that is both entertaining and insightful, the Belfast Maskers said in a prepared release. “Months on End” premiered in 2003 and has been widely praised for its clever structure and its exploration of the passage of time in relationships. Pospisil’s finely tuned dialogue and humor paints a relatable portrait of how we move through the seasons of our lives — often together, sometimes apart, but always intertwined.

Director Greg Marsanskis describes the play as a romantic comedy, a sitcom and a domestic drama all rolled together as one.

“The characters are easy to relate to,” Marsanskis said. “The drama is approachable. It is the story of how we cope with the complexities of life that we all experience every day, using laughter and tears.”

Marsanskis oversaw casting and put together an ensemble of local actors to bring depth to the diverse array of personalities that populate the world of “Months on End.” The cast is made up of Brandon Muggy, Cassidy Small, Audra Martin, Stefan Durham, Nate Marx, Jared Nickerson, Julia Clapp, Abby Boucher, Robyn Tarantino and Francis A. King.

A retired carpenter, Marsanskis designed and built a versatile and minimalist set for the show and is also designing the lights. Joining him on the creative team for the production are Cassidy Small and Julia Olson as producers, Latricia Saucier as stage manager, Jay Rosenberg as sound designer, and Sandy Hall and Kelly Gubbels as costumers.

The Belfast Maskers, a nonprofit community theater, has been a cultural cornerstone in the Midcoast Maine region for over three decades. General admission seating is $18, and there is a $3 discount for students and seniors; preview night is $10. Visit belfastmaskers.com for tickets and more information.

