Around 6,300 gallons of highly toxic aqueous film-forming foam — or AFFF — is still stored in the hangars at the former Brunswick Naval Air Station, where a spill in August sparked widespread public health concerns.

The data was among the first in a trove of documents Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority submitted to Brunswick officials late Friday. The document dump came in response to Brunswick’s September PFAS resolution, which called on the quasi-government agency to release more information about foam storage and to shut down the fire suppression systems and remove the AFFF.

The first item of the lengthy document breaks down the AFFF inventory for Hangars 4, 5, 6 and 7 — totaling 6,300 gallons — as of Oct. 4. Hangar 5 had the highest volume of the four, totaling 3,200 gallons, Hangars 6 and 7 held 1,500 and 1,600 respectively. All concentrates are currently stored in plastic tanks, the inventory list shows.

No AFFF concentrate was reported in Hangar 4. That’s the building where a malfunction released 1,450 gallons of AFFF concentrate mixed with 50,000 gallons of water in August. The Navy, which previously owned the airport, was scheduled to come in and remove the AFFF from the system and started doing the removal and decontaminating the system starting mid-September.

At the Monday night Town Council meeting, MRRA Executive Director Kristine Logan said that the documents — the remainder of which will be released to the public on Tuesday — contains additional information including a review of what maintenance has been done in MRRA hangars to date, correspondence form the State Fire Marshal’s Office on what fire codes are at play in the hangars, inspections for all MRRA hangars, storm water protection plan, hazardous waste management plan and an explanation of why MRRA did not adopt a fire suppression system shutdown, which was called for my Town Council for Hangar 6 with a deadline of Sept. 30.

The packet, which was too large to be able to send to The Times Record via email, was submitted late on Friday and therefore too late to add to the public record, Town Manager Julia Henze said. The remainder of the document will be made public on Tuesday. The packet will be discussed in more detail at the next council meeting.

Town Councilor James Ecker said that there were still some items needed from MRRA to complete the resolution requests and claimed there were some inconsistencies in the report. He said he will withhold additional comments and discussion on the document until the public has had a chance to review it.

Other concerns raised at the meeting

Dr. David Page, a member of the Brunswick Area Citizens for a Safe Environment and the Town’s representative to the Restoration Advisory Board, gave a report from last week’s RAB meeting immediately following Logan’s report.

He said last meeting had an “all time record” attendance of 71 people for the virtual meeting, where he said the Navy provided a “thorough review” of the reuse and remediation process of the former Naval Air Station.

He also noted that the meeting revealed that MRRA will be seeking funding in the wake of the spill from sources, including the Town of Brunswick.

Councilor Abby King said that the town has had two calls with the federal delegation, primarily asking for funding. She noted that the hope is for Brunswick to not pay for the cleanup or remediation efforts.

In Page’s report, he criticized the DEP’s reporting methods on its testing and mitigation of the August 19 spill, where 1,450 gallons of PFAS-containing foam concentrate- AFFF – mixed with 50,000 gallons of water was accidental released in MRRA’s hangar 4.

“I’m disappointed frankly in the reporting,” page said, noting that items like graphics and news releases were not communicated in a “laymen-friendly” manner. “… the communication of these data just hasn’t been very good.”

He said that it has been difficult to get a ready summary of all the data to date, and also expressed concern that a graphic that showed decreasing PFAS levels in testing sites as misleading.

He said that while the numbers might be decreasing, the public should be directed to look not at the fact of the decrease itself, but how extremely high the numbers are, even with a decrease.

Councilor Jennifer Hicks reiterated that Hangar 6, which contains AFFF foam and was revealed to have a deficient fire suppression system in late September, was still a priority and should have been dealt with on the September 30 deadline.

“It will cost a heck of a lot more money if there is a problem,” she said.

This story will be updated.

