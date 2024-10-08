Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick’s Concerts for a Cause presents an evening with folk singers Sally Rogers and Claudia Schmidt at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the church, 1 Middle St. All proceeds from the concert will be given to this season’s charities: Brunswick Area Teen Center and Maine Family Planning.

Rogers and Schmidt, both Michigan natives, have each shared their talents as solo artists and as a duo. For over four decades, they have been performing together, demonstrating a deep musical connection onstage. They have played at prestigious folk venues around the world and were regulars on Garrison Keillor’s “A Prairie Home Companion.” Their beautiful harmonies, fascinating double dulcimer work and the mix of six- and 12-string guitars make up their wide repertoire of originals and traditional songs.

Rogers is a remarkably accomplished musician, songwriter, storyteller and educator. Over her career, she has recorded more than a dozen albums and has established herself as a preeminent voice in folk music. She began her career as a full-time touring musician in 1979 after encouragement from Stan Rogers, the legendary Canadian singer-songwriter. Rogers has toured extensively, performing as well as teaching workshops with adults and children. She has also appeared many times on “A Prairie Home Companion” and “Mountain Stage,” and is a favorite at folk and storytelling festivals.

Schmidt is a powerful vocalist who describes herself as a “creative noisemaker,” engaging audiences with folk classics, jazz, blues, bawdy verses and humorous parodies. She has recorded 16 of her own albums and four with Rogers. Her widely acclaimed folk and jazz-based compositions have found their way into radio, TV, film and theater productions. Her musical theater performances include “Gales of November,” a 2005 retelling of the tragic 1975 sinking of the ship Edmund Fitzgerald. Like Rogers, Claudia has appeared numerous times on “A Prairie Home Companion,” solo and as a duo with Rogers.

The duo’s 1987 album “Closing the Distance” was voted by public radio stations throughout the country as one of the 10 most popular albums of the year. They recently released their fourth collaborative album, “We are Welcomed,” which celebrates love, friendship and social justice, themes that have been the cornerstone of their intertwined careers for decades.

Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door and $10 for students/children. Tickets are available at the church office, Gulf of Maine Books or at ticketstripe.com/sallyrogers.

