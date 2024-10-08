Lincoln Theater is ready to celebrate Damariscotta’s Pumpkinfest Weekend in style, offering the perfect way to usher in the spooky season with a lineup of family-friendly films and special events.

The festivities kick off with the beloved 1993 Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus.” In this fan-favorite, starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, a trio of 300-year-old witches are accidentally conjured up by unsuspecting pranksters. Determined to cast a spell on the town and reclaim their youth, the witches must first outwit three clever kids and a talking cat. Catch this magical adventure at 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11-12, or at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.

On Monday, Oct. 14, watch the Pumpkinfest Regatta for free, streamed live, courtesy of Lincoln County Television. The regatta will stream to the big screen beginning at 9 a.m. Watch as giant pumpkins — hollowed out and weighing 400-700 pounds — are paddled or motor-powered down the Damariscotta River.

Also on Monday is a free screening of “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” playing at 1 p.m.. A perfect film for audiences of all ages.

The fun continues through Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 16-17, with screenings of the original 1988 cult classic “Beetlejuice,” playing at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This ’80s classic is the perfect refresher before the highly anticipated release of “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” opening at Lincoln Theater on Oct. 18, and continuing through Oct. 24.

Tickets for Lincoln Theater events are available in advance through the Lincoln Theater box office at lincolntheater.net or at the door beginning 30 minutes before showtime. Tickets are not required for free events. Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in Damariscotta. More information is available online at lincolntheater.net or by contacting the theater office at info@lincolntheater.net or 563-3424.

