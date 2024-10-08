BATH – On Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, Cynthia Medora (Eaton) Dauphin joined her loved ones in Heaven after a brief illness. She had recently celebrated the milestone of 100 years of being loved by all who were lucky enough to know her.

Cynthia was born in Rockland Sept. 10, 1924 to Roswell Francis Eaton and Sadie Comfort (Burns) Eaton, the fourth of five children. She had the fortune of graduating from Rockport High School with the same 17 students she started kindergarten with, including her older brother. Cynthia loved school, graduating with an 88 percent grade average, and studied with her brother, David.

Cynthia met her Prince Charming, Eugene Dauphin, through a family friend. The story goes that Eugene’s coworker brought him to the Eaton’s to see a dog, and once he spotted Cynthia, the rest was history. Eugene and Cynthia were married Nov. 19, 1942, and settled in Bath, where they would raise their five children and run a taxi and auto parts business.

How fortunate Harold, Maurice, Donald, Mary, and Judy were to be born to Cynthia – her family was her greatest achievement, and she loved nothing more than to be around them. Cynthia took cake decorating lessons, and then taught her children the skill; one of many things she enjoyed with them. She was not just a wonderful mother/grandmother/great-grandmother/great-great-grandmother, but also a dedicated wife and loyal friend. She never missed sending a birthday card, and loved all holidays and occasions so she could be with those she cherished.

Cynthia was happy in life, and her love was not just given to people. She adored dogs and owned several over her long life, the last of which was Lexie, her treasured companion. Time spent at Chickawaukie Lake was a joyful memory, and she was a favorite guest every summer at the family vacation in Abbot. Cynthia gave her heart to her family, and donated money to several organizations. She leaves a legacy of love, without a doubt.

Cynthia was predeceased by her beloved husband, Eugene, Oct. 3, 1997; as well as her oldest son, Harold (2020) and his wife Kathy (2024).

She is survived by her sons Maurice Dauphin (Cathie) and Donald Dauphin (Katie), daughters Mary Fournier (Paul) and Judy Nickerson (Robert Kaler, Jr.). Grandchildren are Vicki Bangs, Joe Dauphin (Gina Cantoni), Michael Dauphin, Tracy Renaud (Steve), Donald Dauphin, Jr. (Louise), and Bonnie Steelman (Ross). She also leaves behind 11 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews “over home” in Rockland.

A celebration of life will be held Nov. 10, at 2 p.m., at 44 Sea Breeze Lane, West Bath.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

St. Jude’s

Children’s Hospital

501 St. Jude Place,

Memphis, TN 38105

or online at

stjude.org/donate

