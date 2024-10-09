Ellie Sato is running for state representative in Gorham’s District 109. Sato was a strong, determined student of mine and I am excited to cast my vote for her on Nov. 5.

I first met Ellie Sato at the beginning of her sophomore year of high school, where I was privileged to teach her biology. Sato showed maturity and was a committed member of her community. She demonstrated a propensity for diligence, responsibility and hard work. These qualities will serve Gorham well if we elect Sato to represent us at the State House.

In speaking with Sato recently, I was very pleased to see how focused she is on helping her fellow Gorham citizens. Ellie Sato’s intelligence and varied life experiences make her the best choice for our next state representative. I encourage you to join me in voting for Sato on Nov. 5.

Barbara Farrell

Gorham

