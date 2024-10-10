Plow Days success

A dozen antique tractors Saturday plowed and harrowed the 70-acre cornfield at Parsons Dairy Farm Saturday and Sunday during the annual Plow Days.

Ken Spiller of Gorham showed his 1949 Farmall H that his father, Alvin Spiller, bought new.

One exhibitor even traveled from Massachusetts, and visitors’ cars lined Buck Street. Many local producers had booths selling fruits, vegetables and flowers as most local farms were represented. “That’s what we like to see,” organizer Zak Parsons said Saturday at the event.

The public turnout was more than last year, but down from some previous years, Parsons said, as the event coincided this year with Fryeburg Fair. Next year, he said, Plow Days will be scheduled for the weekend following the fair.

Strategic plan session

The town is hosting a public session from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the municipal center, 75 South St., to hear opinions for an economic strategic plan.

The town hired Camoin Associates, an economic development consulting firm, to create an Economic Development Strategic Plan, according to an announcement on the town website. “This plan will define an economic vision for the next 5-10 years with corresponding goals, strategies and actions through economic and market research, land use analysis and a comprehensive assessment of local assets,” the town wrote.

Topics will include local business climate, commercial land use, development opportunities and community assets.

Those unable to attend can participate in a digital survey at gorham-me.org.

For more information, contact Kevin Jensen, economic

development director, by email at kjensen@gorham.me.us or phone at 222-1628.

Brush drop-off

Public Works, 80 Huston Road, will accepts brush from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., on two Saturdays, Oct. 12 and 26.

This is for Gorham residents only; stumps and commercial drop-offs will not be accepted. For more information, call 222-4950 or email dpw@gorham.me.us.

Pumpkin painting

Gorham Cooperative Preschool is hosting free pumpkin painting from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Oct. 19. The school is located at 28 Ballpark Road. For more information, call the 839-4706.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Oct. 9, 1974, that Freda Phinney was to demonstrate making pine cone wreaths at a meeting of the Christian Women’s Club of Gorham that week.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Oct. 3 that the U.S. public debt was $35,677,796,842,519.70.

