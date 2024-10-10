One of the state’s largest land conservation organizations has announced a new senior director of stewardship to succeed Jane Arbuckle, who held the position for 28 years.

Maine Coast Heritage Trust has selected Freeport resident Amanda Devine. Devine has been with the organization for 14 years as stewardship manager for Maine’s southern region.

In her new role, she’ll lead a team of 24 full-time land stewards who care for over 320 conservation easements and 150 preserves from Kittery to Lubec. Devine assumes the role during a time of significant environmental impacts brought on by rapid climate change, increased pressure on housing and community development, and the influx of invasive plant and animal species threatening Maine’s natural resources.

“Amanda steps into her leadership role at a moment of unprecedented pressure on Maine’s natural landscape,” said Kate Stookey, president and CEO of Maine Coast Heritage Trust. “The impacts of climate change are no longer a looming threat — they are here, and nowhere can that be felt more intensely than within Maine’s natural systems.”

Maine Coast Heritage Trust has an annual operating budget of $12.9 million and 81 full-time and seasonal staff across Topsham, Rockport, Mount Desert and Whiting.

“What do we do about threats to infrastructure?” Devine said. “How do we respond to roads that are only inches above sea level and getting persistently damaged during winter storms? What about trails and parking areas that are being repeatedly washed out?”

Devine notes that the increasingly severe storms have created unprecedented urgency to assess and respond to climate change’s impacts on Maine’s landscape and infrastructure. She believes the most responsible approach is to actively plan for change, which could mean not creating trails or coastal access points that can potentially be lost or repeatedly damaged.

Devine said that in the face of tough choices and uncertainty, stewardship must adapt.

“Some places, we have to accept that this mainland preserve will be an island or this trail or campsite will be inundated, and we are not going to fight for it because we would be throwing resources into a sinking ship,” Devine said.

Devine believes the Maine Coast Heritage Trust will face difficult decisions over the next 20-50 years. Invasive species management must be undertaken strategically, with favorable odds of success.

“In most cases, and perhaps despite public opinion, we’re not going to put a half million dollars into raising an access road or installing riprap to keep a shoreline static,” Devine said. “If we are going to build a trail, we’re going to do it with sea level rise and four-inch rainfall events in mind.”

Devine said she and her team will look for sustainable and proactive strategies, including better public access design and construction. These may include letting fields grow back up, removing invasive species and potentially assisting the migration of new species into Maine.

The Maine Coast Heritage stewardship staff is evaluating whether it makes sense to proactively plant tree species thriving to the south of Maine. Devine is experimenting with this approach in Freeport, where she is planting eastern redbuds, tulip poplars and other, more southerly species to replace the invasive glossy buckthorn.

“For the work of conservation to be successful, everyone needs to see the benefit [and] to see themselves reflected in and supported by our work,” Devine said.

Maine Coast Heritage Trust is taking priority in engaging with those who have been excluded or even harmed by land conservation practices in the past.

“We are building more accessible trails that more people can use,” Devine said. “We are raising food for those who need it at our Erickson Fields and Aldermere Farm preserves, and we are asking Wabanaki for guidance in stewardship, recognizing that they are the original stewards of what we now call Maine.”

The 54-year-old land conservation organization founded the Maine Land Trust Network, whose 80 or more members collectively conserve more than 12% of the state and provide over 2.34 million acres of publicly accessible land.

