Oasis Free Clinics opened its new location at 331 Maine Street, Suite 4, Brunswick on Wednesday and celebrated with a ribbon-cutting.

Oasis is a nonprofit, no-cost primary care medical practice and dental clinic, providing patient-centered care to uninsured members of the community. The relocation represents a significant milestone for the clinic and signifies its commitment to improving access to quality health care services, the organization said in a prepared release.

The new facility features state-of-the-art medical equipment and a larger space to accommodate a growing number of patients. The new clinic is double the size of the previous and aims to enhance its capacity to serve the community and deliver a wide range of medical services, including dental care, mental health services, prescription assistance and mobile medical care.

The clinic expansion includes: two medical exam rooms, a small medical lab and medication room, dental operatories, a dental lab, an optometry room, a counseling room, a staff break room, and office space to safely accommodate Oasis’ growing team of staff, volunteers and students.

“We are excited to open the doors of our new offices and further our mission of providing accessible medical and dental care to community members, regardless of their ability to pay,” Executive Director Anita Ruff said in the release. “This expansion will allow us to reach more individuals in need and continue our efforts to improve the health and well-being of our community.”

For more information about the clinic, contact Ruff at aruff@oasisfreeclinics.org or 721-9277.

Copy the Story Link