Brunswick senior Will Farschon earned the opportunity to defend his Class A individual state title by winning Tuesday’s KVAC qualifier by two strokes. Farschon shot a 3-over 75 on the Arrowhead Course at Vasselboro’s Natanis Golf Course.

Ben Farschon, Will’s twin brother, finished tied for 12th place with 12-over (84) to qualify as an individual for Saturday’s state championship. Mt. Ararat senior Nick Creek also qualified as an individual with a 15-over (87) — right on the cutoff score for qualifying.

Brewer, Camden Hills, Bangor and Edward Little were the four teams to qualify out of Class A. Brunswick finished in seventh place with a team score of 344. Mt. Ararat finished 10th with a team score of 362.

The Morse golf team secured its spot in the Class B state championship by finishing second with a team score of 344. Seniors Tuck Walker (10-over) and Caleb Harvey (11-over) finished sixth and seventh. Lincoln Academy’s Kellen Adickes won the individual conference title by seven strokes, shooting 6-under.

Natanis will host state championships, with Class A teeing off Friday and Classes B and C on Saturday.

GIRLS SOCCER

MT. ARARAT 5, MT. BLUE 0: Islah Godo scored two goals for the Eagles in Tuesday’s road match. Danica Almy, Katherine Therriault and Julianna Allen also scored.

With two weeks left in the regular season, Mt. Ararat (8-2) holds third place in the Class A North Heal point standings. Mt. Blue (4-5) sits in eighth place.

LAKE REGION 3, MORSE 1: The Lakers scored three times in the first half, one by Ella Martin and two from Abbi Nadeau, to match the previous month’s scoring output.

Zoe Nicholson scored in the second half for Morse, but Lake Region held on to the home win.

Hannah Keller saved nine shots for Morse (5-4-1). Jordan Blanton saved seven shots for Lake Region (2-7-1).

BRUNSWICK 5, EDWARD LITTLE 1: The Dragons improve to 5-4-1 behind a two-goal performance from Molly Tefft. Lexi Morin, Riley Hall and Nataleigh Cantrell also scored for Brunswick.

Edward Little drops to 3-6-1.

