Free bean supper – Saturday, Oct. 12, 4-6 p.m., Narragansett Elementary School, 284 Main St., Gorham. Parking lot is accessed off Chick Drive. Call the school at 222-1250 to RSVP.

Westbrook bean supper – Saturday, Oct. 12, 5 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Beans, coleslaw, hot dogs, American chop suey, bread, fresh baked pies, and beverages. $10, $5 under 12. Call 854-9157 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday-Thursday to order takeout.

Westbrook drive-thru roasted turkey dinner – Saturday, Oct. 12, 4-6 p.m., Highland Lake Grange, corner of Route 302 and Hardy Road, Westbrook. Roasted turkey, vegetables, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, bread, cranberry sauce and cake. $10 per person. Exact price. No substitutions or pre-orders.

Senior lunch – Wednesday, Oct. 16, noon, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. $4 suggested donation.

Weekly community meal – Wednesday, Oct. 16, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal plus salad, fruit, dessert and a beverage, provided by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food program. Live music and free blood pressure checks.

Buxton bean supper – Saturday, Oct. 19, 5-6 p.m., North Congregational Church of Buxton, 22 Church Hill Road, Buxton. Beans, red hot dogs, coleslaw, chop suey, rolls, dessert, coffee and punch. $10, $5 ages 5-12, free under 5.

Gorham bean-hole bean supper – Saturday, Oct.19, seating at 4:30, 5:15 and 6 p.m.; UCC at North Gorham, 4 Standish Neck Road. Beans, red hot dogs, potato salad, coleslaw, homemade brown bread, rolls, coffee or punch, and homemade dessert. $12, $8 children. For takeout, call 892-5363 by 5 p.m. Oct. 18.

