A recent CNN poll revealed that 58% of white men plan to vote for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, while only 35% plan to vote for Kamala Harris. As a white man, I’m embarrassed. Hey guys, open your eyes; examine your hearts; reconsider your choice.

Consider what a major national figure once said about Donald Trump, the man you plan to support. “He never offers details for how his campaign promises will work, because he can’t. His promises are the needle in America’s collective vein. He is cultural heroin. He makes some feel better for a bit. But he cannot fix what ails them, and one day they’ll realize it. … My God what an idiot.”

Don’t tell me that’s “fake news” or the rantings of a screaming liberal with “Trump derangement syndrome.” Those are the exact words of JD Vance, Trump’s runningmate, the second half of the ticket you plan to support. Did Vance have a genuine change of heart or is he merely an amoral hypocrite, a sleazy opportunist of the first order? (Go think about it over a nice cold beer.)

Trump encouraged his followers to crash the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and they did, shouting “Hang Mike Pence!” and bludgeoning security officers and causing general mayhem. He now refers to these thugs as “patriots” and promises to pardon those convicted if he’s reelected. The spineless leaders of the Republican Party lacked the guts to oust Trump from the Republican Party right then. So here we are. Where do you stand on this matter? (Please watch tapes of the Jan. 6 insurrection before responding. And while you’re at it, know that Trump said “So what?” when warned during the insurrection that Mike Pence’s life was in danger.)

Trump recently said to a group of women at a rally, “I will protect you.” That’s the same man who’s been accused of sexual assault by scores of women. The man who was found by a jury of his peers to have sexually assaulted a woman. The man who regularly trades in his wives for younger women. He repeatedly makes sexist remarks about women, especially women of color, and he now claims he will protect them? Oh, and that’s the same man who bragged about overturning Roe v. Wade, which strips women of the power to make decisions about their own bodies, their own lives. Do you have a wife, a sister, a daughter, a mother, a granddaughter? If so, do you think Trump would protect them if elected? Would you want your daughter to marry a man like Trump? (Stop and take a deep breath and ask yourself if the world would come to an end if you voted for Kamala Harris?)

Trump is a congenital liar and shameless bully. Do you admire congenital liars and shameless bullies? Would you want your sons or grandsons to be like Trump?

Please don’t tell me that Trump deserves to be reelected because he is a “successful businessman.” He’s declared bankruptcy six times. He stiffed his contractors. The deficit skyrocketed under his watch. I will admit he’s been a shrewd conman with absolutely no shame. Are you the kind of person who complains about the price of bacon while finding the money to fall for one of Trump’s latest grifts. Trump-blessed gold watches for thousands and thousands of dollars? Trump-inscribed Bibles? Digital trading cards. The list goes on. (Take some time to recall how you felt when you were taken in by a con man and then ask yourself, “Gee, is Trump a con man? Have I been taken in by a con man? Please, say it ain’t so.”)

The vast majority of Americans believe that Kamala Harris beat Trump in the political debate. True to form, Trump claimed that he won. He embellished that lie by claiming that the audience cheered his performance. Earth to Trump: There was no audience. He refuses to debate Kamala again. Can you spell chicken?

Speaking of Putin, Trump won’t say if he wants Ukraine to win the war. Reagan said, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.” Trump, by contrast, never wants to upset his buddy Putin. (Keep drinking your beer, but stay away from the vodka. You need to think clearly when addressing the question: “Who is most likely to stand up to dictators like Putin, Donald Trump or Kamala Harris?” )

If you consider yourself “a good Christian” or, religious preference aside, a man of “good moral character,” then why do you support a man with no Christian principles and zero moral character? (Take out a tablet and write the Golden Rule on it 10 times. And then go grab another beer.)

Trump has said he wants to throw out all the Haitian immigrants who came to Springfield, Ohio, with legal status. He accuses them of all kinds of atrocities, saying they ruined the town. The Republican governor and the Republican mayor of Springfield have disputed that narrative and asked Trump and Vance to refrain from such talk. Trump and Vance have continued the attack, thereby stirring up racial animosity, much to the delight of the hardcore MAGA crowd. (Read the accounts of what life in Springfield, Ohio, has become since Trump and Vance have declared war on all Haitian immigrants.)

Have you ever played sports? Do you believe that athletic teams must agree on a basic set of rules in order to play a game? And should coaches be willing to accept a loss and move on? As you know, Trump won’t acknowledge that he lost the 2020 election. Mike Pence stood up to Trump, obeyed his oath to protect the Constitution, and certified the election. Naturally, Trump disowned Pence for his “disloyalty.” JD Vance has declared that he would have gone along with Trump’s criminal scheme. (Time for another cold beer. And while you’re at it, watch “The Godfather.” Ask yourself if Trump’s words and actions resemble those of a ruthless godfather. Should America be led by a president or a godfather?)

Bruce Springsteen recently endorsed Kamala Harris, referring to Trump as “the most dangerous candidate in my lifetime.” (Enjoy your next beer while playing “Born in the USA” in the background.)

Some people say that Trump is a “strong man” who “really loves America.” No one who led an insurrection and wants to do away with the Constitution can be said to “love America.” As to being a strong man, heed the words of one sage who said, “Trump is a weak man’s idea of how a strong man acts.

Please, white men of America, now is the time to stand up for America and vote for a strong leader who really cares about America. Vote for Kamala Harris. Thank you.

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns at dtreadw575@aol.com.

