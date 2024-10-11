ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Richard Mangione passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024 in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Rick was born on Oct. 2, 1937, in Philadelphia, Pa. to Maria and Angelo Mangione, both Italian immigrants. He lived the first 17 years of his life in South Philadelphia, Pa., before leaving school and joining the Navy, where he trained as an aircraft navigator at VP-23 Squadron Brunswick Naval Air Station Brunswick. While stationed here he met the love of his life, Particia A. Robinson and they were married on April 19, 1958. The couple lived in Bath and Portland before Rick took a job as a salesman for Dell Publishing Company that moved them to Rhode Island, New York State, and Massachusetts.
He always had a love of flying and eventually worked to receive his private pilot’s license. It was in Massachusetts that he joined the Civil Air Patrol based out of Hanscom Field Lexington, Mass. Over the years he rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel and received many unit awards and citations including a 9/11 medal for flying medical supplies into New York City, N.Y. while commercial aviation was grounded.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Patricia; daughters Veronica Mangione and Stephane Caron; three grandchildren, Alexander Mangione-Smith, Jessica Mangione-Smith, and Joseph Caron; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins in Pennsylvania, Texas, New Jersey and Maine.
Funeral services were held at Desmond’s Funeral Home in Bath on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 11 a.m.
To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers, please, donations can be made in Rick’s name to
Civil Air Patrol:
https://www.gocivilairpatrol.com/?form=25AnnualCampaign
or to the local Hanscom Squadron for their cadet programs.
Checks or money orders can be made out to “Civil Air Patrol – MA043″ and mailed to the finance officer at:
Hanscom Composite Squadron,
P.O. Box 954,
Epping, NH 03042-0954
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.