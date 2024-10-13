U.S. must do more to end siege against Gaza

My heart is heavy thinking about the ongoing assault on the Palestinian people in Gaza and the expansion of violence into Lebanon. Israel’s relentless military campaign has led to the loss of over 42,000 Palestinian lives. These deaths are not mere statistics — they are mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, grandparents and on and on.

There are few that would disagree that Israel has the right to seek justice for the horrific Oct. 7, 2023, attack. It is essential that the perpetrators be held accountable.

Israel’s unchecked aggression in the name of justice cannot be tolerated. This behavior of the Netanyahu Government is unconscionable.

We, the U.S., provide military support to Israel — including 120mm tank shells and 500-pound joint direct attack munitions with a 65-foot blast radius. We must reevaluate how the Israeli government is pursuing “justice” and the collateral damage that results from its actions. We must pressure for a more measured approach that genuinely seeks peace and accountability without perpetuating a cycle of violence.

I urge President Biden to do more than call for an immediate halt to the hostilities. His calls have not been heard by Netanyahu. As our commander-in-chief, Biden must negotiate a permanent cease-fire. At the same time, the U.S. can and must reassess its role in this war on Gaza by the Israeli government. At a minimum, put conditions for any further aid on the cessation of attacks and a commitment to peace. Additionally, Congress must ensure the safe passage of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Stop the Gaza genocide. End the siege on Gaza now.

Nancy E Randolph, U.S. Navy veteran,

Topsham

Candidates’ takes on economy vastly different

In a [September] TV ad about the economy, Trump lies eight times in 30 seconds! The truth is inflation has been dropping steadily, gas prices are falling, interest rates are down, jobs are up by millions, wages are rising, drug prices are lower, the stock market is at an all-time high and there’s no recession.

Food prices remain painfully high thanks to corporate price gouging. Vice President Harris is going after these greedy guys. Trump has promised them higher tax cuts.

Harris promises to lower the price of gas, food, health care and housing for American families. Trump will cut taxes for the richest 5% and impose tariffs on imports that will raise the cost of living for all of us by 10%.

Take your pick, folks … it looks like a no-brainer to me.

Susan Stedman,

Westport Island

Voters should carefully examine candidates’ party affiliations

Do you know what the Republican Party’s/MAGA’s playbook stipulates as the “first step” to create and, thereafter, promulgate new/modified state and national legislation? Answer: the “playbook” clearly identifies what such maneuvers must entail, namely, initiate the majority of legal/civil change policies at the local and county levels. Why at these levels? Because, it can be strongly argued that small-town/county leadership offices have a much more significant impact/influence on politics when compared to their state/national counterparts. Indeed, local/county officeholders make decisions which affect legislation at rather higher levels of government.

Therefore, when voting in this year’s state/national elections, and especially local/county elections, remember the two most important qualities possessed by any candidate seeking public office: their belief system (moral compass) and their political affiliation. Why? It appears that a majority of MAGA/Republican Party candidates still believe in: the “Big Lie;” COVID-19 was a hoax; the Jan. 6 insurrection was committed by Democrats/Antifa; limiting voting rights; draconian measures/rules/laws to restrict (or totally outlaw) abortions; unverified conspiracy theories (e.g., migrants eating dogs/cats); vaccines are dangerous/deadly; and climate change and global warming are examples of junk science. Most importantly, the Republican Party’s/MAGA’s presidential candidate is publicly advocating for the creation of a dictatorship, where all functions/branches of national government will be under his direct control.

Most importantly, when voting this year, carefully consider any candidate’s personal convictions and moral compass. Why? Their belief system usually runs parallel with their declared party affiliation. So, a simple letter — namely, D, G, I, R — affixed to their name will indicate how said candidate will best serve our/your state’s/country’s future. Vote wisely! Democracy is in the balance.

John M. Mishler,

Harpswell

