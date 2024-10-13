Sam Patten’s living room embodies a modest, dark academia style. Fittingly, two diplomatic passports hang on the wall across from him — one for his great-great-grandfather and the second signed by his other great-great-grandfather, a former secretary of state.

Some Mainers might know Patten from his extensive experience in politics, including work on political campaigns here and in the Eastern Hemisphere. Others may know him from the Robert Mueller Special Council Investigation of Russian interference with the 2016 election (or “Russiagate,” as Patten calls it), in which he was convicted in 2019 of violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act — an error he said summed up to a form he failed to fill out while he was representing the Ukrainian political party Opposition Bloc from 2014–2018.

Patten met with The Times Record on Sept. 17 to talk about his life and his book, “Dangerous Company: The Misadventures of a ‘Foreign Agent,’ ” which he self published in 2023 (he couldn’t find a publisher, which he suspects is because his story is “inconvenient to the mainstream”). His decades of experience in the East seeped through: He avoided shaking hands over the threshold at his entrance, as is taboo in Russian culture. He immediately offered tea, coffee, water and pastries — a beautiful collection of which sat temptingly throughout the interview. Throughout conversation, he sprinkled a Russian word here and there. Outside shoes were permitted to stay on, however.

Patten navigates the gray area as a not only as a convicted American — an experience that he said prompted him to learn more about criminal justice reform — but also as a recovering “political mercenary” or “democracy missionary” with years of experience in the political in-between abroad.

Coincidentally, Patten, like many Americans, also exists in a gray area politically for November’s election — which he described as a “redo” for the previous two elections. Despite a long-running history with the Republican Party (though Patten is careful to note he is not a Trump Republican nor a Trump fan in his book and in interview), Patten has no idea who he will vote for this November.

“Both in terms of economic policy and foreign policy, I can’t just let my aversion to Donald Trump — cause I’ve done that twice, I’ve twice voted for extremely subpar people, very subpar people, because they weren’t Donald Trump,” Patten said. “And the idea of having to do it again because ‘Oh, it’s Trump and we just have to do it,’ — that offends me.”

He also questions the political tactics used in modern campaigns. He said that you used to only have to prove that your side was better, which he often did in campaigns abroad, like in Iraq, Russia and beyond. Now, it’s about attacking. Both parties need to evolve and change, he said.

“Everything’s mobilization — none of it’s persuasion,” Patten said. “I wish we would go back to where we were trying to persuade people and pull people over from one side … instead of push people, which is what we’re doing now.”

With his background in foreign policy, Patten said he would like foreign policy to matter more in American politics but also understands why it shouldn’t. He points to years of his career where there was a sense of “moral obligation to go out there and go stomping” around other countries and restructure their governments.

For instance, in Moscow, he ran an office funded by nearly $1 million of U.S. taxpayer money where he said his main role was to simply mess with Russian politics. He said he worked with his own bias by prioritizing Russian political figures Boris Nemtsov and Grigori Yavlinsky because they were “pro-Western Democrats,” though his office threw in a few events for other Russian political parties to give a sense of balance.

Though Patten said he was not successful in influencing Russian politics — a massive constituent base that spans 11 times zones, two continents and countless ethnic and religious subcultures — the American history of political involvement abroad, even if unsuccessful, makes the Russia probe “ironic.” Although Patten acknowledges that the U.S. may certainly be influenced, even in this year’s election, he argued that it is not as impactful as many may think and, with the rise of globalization, this is just the way of the modern world.

“It’s sort of analogous in a way. It wasn’t apples-to-apples but, you know,” Patten said. ” ‘They tried!’ Well, I couldn’t get huffy about the fact that [Russia] tried [to meddle], because I spent almost three years trying to help Democrats in Russia. You live by the sword, you die by the sword. Sure, they tried. They didn’t succeed. Trump wasn’t installed by Putin.”

November elections and Russiagate aside, Patten remains intellectually tied to the world of politics, despite not formerly working in the realm since his conviction. Ask him about any political issue and he’ll provide a thoughtful perspective, sometimes complete with statistics he apparently keeps up his sleeve. Some might find a few of these perspectives published on the Maine Wire.

Patten said that any American can learn from his career and subsequent downfall. He said that his experience can help people can look at the bigger picture of American and global politics, especially when political change is on the horizon.

As for working through the gray area, Patten is still working on the end of his story, which, according to what he wrote in his book, leaves off just after Russiagate but not quite onto the next chapter of his life. He expressed interest in teaching and detailed some of the gigs he picked up after moving back to Midcoast Maine post-conviction, including stints at L.L. Bean, hosting an Airbnb and so on.

“My personal story is not necessarily resolved — where does that leave me? And I don’t have the answer to that,” Patten said. “So, you know, I’ll have to wait and write another book when I do.”

