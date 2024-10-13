In a trend accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, ordering food to-go has become increasingly typical of the American experience. A post-pandemic survey by US Foods found that a majority of Americans prefers ordering takeout to eating in a dining establishment. Since the packaging and ancillary items that accompany our orders often end up in the trash, how can we eat to-go more sustainably?

Let’s begin by invoking the first rule of sustainable living — use less. When ordering, decline utensils, napkins, straws and unnecessary packaging. In fact, some food providers supply utensils only upon request, and keeping a clean set of utensils, cloth napkins and a reusable bag handy can easily become a habit. Additionally, unless you use the mini-packets of condiments that often come with your food, go ahead and forgo those, too.

Until this year, single-use containers produced the bulk of our takeout waste. One can often recycle the plastic type, at least, but recycling plastics uses up resources and is hardly clean. Note also that very recent research shows black plastic containers may contain toxic chemicals. Various other sorts of containers should go in the trash. These include Styrofoam, which is technically recyclable but rarely accepted in curbside recycling programs. Certain types seem ecofriendly because they are plant-based. Some feel like light cardboard while others, though they resemble conventional plastic, may be a “bioplastic” called PLA. Unfortunately, producing these materials leaves a significant carbon footprint, and such packaging may incorporate dangerous PFAS (“forever chemicals”), likely won’t break down in backyard bins, and frequently cannot be accepted by recycling firms (including ecomaine).

The good news on this front is that Maine now allows the use of multi-use containers for food and beverages. Thanks to LD 2091, signed into law by Gov. Janet Mills last spring, a business may sell food in reusable containers supplied either by customers or by the establishment (which sanitizes them for reuse when returned). Though a business may decline to deal with reusable containers, wise businesspeople listen to their customers — so go ahead and inquire into reuse policies wherever you order takeout.

David Conwell is a former teacher and member of Brunswick’s Sustainability Committee.

