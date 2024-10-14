The Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association has partnered with Moderation Brewing Company to create a new beer — the Hook, Line & Lager — to support local fisheries.

The Hook, Line & Lager launch party on Oct. 9 celebrated a brew for a cause. Locals gathered to sample the locally sourced concoction, featuring pale malts from Blue Ox Malthouse in Lisbon and nugget hops from The Hopyard in Gorham. Plus, 15% of the proceeds went toward MCFA programs supporting local fisheries.

Nonprofits have adopted this approach to connect with a wider audience: those interested in sampling a co-branded beer while learning more about various missions. For MCFA, its brand gets featured on cans, creating opportunities for community events. Meanwhile, brewers contribute to the revitalization of the working waterfront, supporting MCFA’s efforts to restore fisheries in the Gulf of Maine.

Philip Welsh and Mattie Daughtry, co-founders of Moderation Brewing, said they stand by the philosophy of “working with independent businesses and farmers.”

Kat Libby, MCFA’s director of development, deemed the collab a win for beer lovers and industrial athletes alike, expressing her excitement to “raise a pint in support of Maine’s fishermen.”

The verbiage stems from MCFA’s Fishermen Wellness program, which aims to support the mental health and well-being of seafaring “industrial athletes” — fishermen who engage in as much strenuous work as professional athletes.

“All of us grew up near working waterfronts,” said Angela Davis, sales and operation manager at Moderation Brewing Company. “Or we have a family with connections to the waterfront. We know how vital it is to protect these heritage industries.”

The Hook, Line & Lager has a “refreshing, subtle grain-sweetness from the pale malt and delicate, citrus finish from the nugget hops,” Davis said, describing the drinks’ flavor profile.

Moderation Brewing Company will offer the beverage on draft and canned. It is also available at area taprooms and stores, including Graffam Bros Seafood Market in Rockport, Pine Tree Seafood & Produce in Scarborough, Freeport Oyster Bar, Brackett’s Market in Bath, Maine Oyster Company and Luke’s Lobster in Portland.

Davis said the company’s beer map will expand in the upcoming weeks, encouraging those curious to follow along.

“Hook, Line & Lager is a smooth, easy-drinking beer for a good cause,” Davis said. “We are already planning a second batch. The feedback we’ve received is connected to our mission of using Maine-grown ingredients and MCFA’s mission to sustain state fisheries, and it’s been encouraging.”

