Bowdoinham residents will decide at the polls next month whether to replace the town’s solid waste ordinance.

The proposed goals of the 2025 solid waste ordinance are to update the rules to support flexibility that complies with Maine law and eliminate opportunities for accidental non-compliance. The ordinance’s updates include providing enforcement options when its provisions are violated and striking the fees of the old ordinance, among other changes.

The Bowdoinham ordinance provides a new definition for agricultural waste from farming activities during the growing cycle of fruits and vegetables. The new definition includes water contaminated with pesticides from washing in a manner consistent with Maine Department of Environmental Protection rules and label instructions.

The solid waste ordinance now defines composting as the biological decomposition of organic residuals under predominantly aerobic conditions and controlled temperatures between 110 and 160 degrees Fahrenheit.

The wood waste section was updated to reflect the current state definition.

The solid waste ordinance includes language for bulky waste disposals of appliances like stoves, dryers and washing machines, which is considered “white waste.” Waste from demolitions was added to the construction section of the ordinance.

Bowdoinham adopted the solid waste ordinance in 1994. Since then, the ordinance has not been updated.

