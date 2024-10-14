Eleven-year-old Woolwich Central School student Jaxon, grandson of Midcoast resident Wendy Crockett, completed the Maine hunting Grand Slam on Monday, Oct. 7. A Grand Slam is completed when a hunter shoots and tags four different species of big game animal. Here, Jaxon is seen with a wild turkey he shot. Photos courtesy of Wendy Crockett
Jaxon shows off the moose he hunted as part of his Grand Slam on Oct. 7.
Jaxon sits with the black bear he hunted.
Jaxon shows off the young buck he hunted. Courtesy of Wendy Crockett
