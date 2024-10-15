During the early years of her sons’ lives, Becky Hallowell watched them climb trees and play in the backyard. Coming from a family of educators and being a fourth-grade teacher at Wiscasset Elementary School herself, she believed that her boys’ “innate wonder” would be nurtured in the public school system.

Inspired by her experience as a mother and an educator, Hallowell developed the Outdoor Wonderful Learning Space (OWLS) along the Sheepscot River. Hers is hardly the first to approach outdoor education; earth-centered cultures like the Wabanaki tribes and David Sobel, author of “Childhood and Nature: Design Principles for Educators,” are just a few of many influences.

In an interview with The Times Record, Hallowell shared her plans to use her 2025 Maine Teacher of the Year platform to “demystify nature-based play,” emphasizing that one does not need a nearby river estuary to take students outdoors.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: How do you plan to use your 2025 Maine Teacher of the Year platform?

A: I want to encourage more teachers to take their students outside. Maine has many unique ecosystems, and incorporating them into instruction is essential. I recognize that teachers need permission to try something new, and I’ve been fortunate enough to rewrite the rules. Wiscasset is a historically significant town on the Sheepscot River, an ideal for place-based learning. But you don’t need a river estuary. You just need the courage to take kids into nature and believe that magic can do the rest.

Advertisement

Q: Have you tried to break boundaries as an educator?

A: I grew up surrounded by the language of teaching. My mom used to bring leftover produce to her first-graders, and in October, they’d decorate pumpkins. I inherited her creativity and have always felt comfortable leading. I’ve also been fortunate to have had administrators who have allowed me much flexibility. Teaching is akin to following a recipe; initially, you adhere to the guidelines, but with experience, you modify the curriculum to suit your preferences.

Q: How has your connection to nature changed over time?

A: As a child, I always enjoyed exploring nature. As I grew older, I developed a love for running and hiking. But things changed when I injured my back. I had to slow down and couldn’t move as fast as I used to. That’s when I started noticing mushrooms. I took a class with a mushroom expert to learn more about different species. Around the same time, I attended the Teacher Institute for Watershed Science and Conservation at the Ecology School, which changed my teaching style. I started taking my class outdoors, at least two or three times a week, even in the winter. There are many cool apps, like iNaturalist and Mushroom Identify. When students bring in something to examine, we use technology, microscopes, and magnifying glasses to learn more about it.

What activities occur in the Outdoor Wonderful Learning Space (OWLS )?

During the second wave of COVID-19, my colleague Kaden Pendleton and I searched for a place to take the kids. We stumbled upon an overgrown area near the Wiscasset Elementary ball field. After clearing it out, we took our fourth graders to the waterfront and created an outdoor community.

Advertisement

I had recently read David Sobel’s “Childhood and Nature: Design Principles for Educators.” [Sobel] let his students create their civilization, and I felt inspired to do the same. I let my students make their own government and constitution. Later, they devised the tree-climbing rule and took it through the legislative process.

OWLS has become a host to various civics experiments; we let their imaginations run wild. In the classroom, we’ve debated the most efficient renewable energy source. Any chance I have to tie our state curriculum to nature, I do. That way, what happens in OWLS can be addressed in the classroom and vice versa.

Have you seen students who sometimes struggle in the classroom setting thrive at the OWLS?

All my students view going outside as a privilege and treat it respectfully. The reading I’ve done for my nature-based education classes and my personal experience have shown that kids who struggle with learning disabilities often thrive in nature. If a child has behavioral issues, taking them out into the wild may seem counterintuitive, but they are the most engaged and the easiest to manage.

What role do you play at OWLS?

There is no magical formula. At OWLS, I sit back, take notes, and let students solve their problems. I rarely insert myself; if so, I offer tasks to those seemingly on the outskirts, like becoming a berry collector. As teachers, we learn so much the less we speak. Someone might walk by, see the kids playing and myself sitting on a rock, and need clarification. But that’s alright! When you sit back and let things happen organically, the best learning is done.

Advertisement

What impact do you hope OWLS has on your students?

As part of the fourth-grade science curriculum, we study weathering and erosion. When we come across a broken rock at OWLS, I encourage the kids to think about what caused it to break. They develop ideas like ice wedging or root wedging from a tree growing out of it. And it’s not just about science. We also discuss how to protect nature. I have the children create mock legislation themselves. This is all to say, that OWLS harnesses imagination into discovery. I hope they maintain their curiosity as they age.

At the 2025 Maine Teacher of the Year award ceremony, you referred to children as “Maine’s most valuable resource.” Can you expand on this?

Years ago, I read a an article that said that the best conservationists had great outdoor experiences as children. I take my job seriously because I know my influence on the next generation. My students are future doctors, engineers, plumbers, electricians, and entrepreneurs. I want them to feel connected to our Earth. I don’t want them to fear climate change but instead, be empowered to mitigate its effects.

Copy the Story Link