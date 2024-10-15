Oh, my goodness, this easy recipe creates a chicken dish that is so juicy, flavorful and addictive. The original recipe calls for chicken breasts, but I’ve always preferred the flavor and texture of chicken thighs, and substituting them in this preparation does not disappoint.

I used store-bought pesto when I made this entrée recently, but if you were blessed this summer with an abundance of basil and have homemade pesto stockpiled in the freezer, definitely go with that.

After the chicken has finished cooking, there will be quite a bit of aromatic liquid in the pan that can be mixed in with your pasta of choice before serving or poured on to the chicken and pasta once it’s on the plates or bowls. In my opinion, angel hair pasta works best for this dish or another variety that is equally delicate.

For our side dish, if you don’t have fresh broccoli, use a bag of frozen broccoli, thawed and patted dry. I like a lot of Parmesan, so I use it with wild abandon. You, however, may be more the cautious type, so I threw a measurement onto the cheese just so you don’t think I forgot it. Really, though, use as much as you want.

This is by far my favorite way to eat broccoli. I roast it until the tips of the florets are quite charred and the walnuts and Parmesan has gone golden. Then I take it out of the oven and add more cheese before serving. The lemon, as lemon often does, lights it all up. I could eat a whole pan of this for an afternoon snack, no problem.

Mediterranean Chicken

• 4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

• Salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste

• Olive oil for oiling baking dish

• 4 garlic cloves, minced

• 1/2 cup pesto

• 2 tomatoes, sliced

• 8 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced

• Fresh Parmesan cheese, grated

• Cooked angel hair pasta or another pasta of your choice

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Open chicken thighs to lay flat. Season with salt and pepper on both sides, then place in a single layer in an oiled 9-by-9-inch baking pan. Top with minced garlic. Spread pesto evenly over each chicken thigh. Place tomato slices in a single layer on chicken, then place thickly sliced fresh mozzarella cheese in a single layer on top.

Bake for 20-30 minutes or until the temperature at the thickest part of the chicken reaches 165 degrees.

Just before serving, top with more tomato slices. Place cooked pasta on four rimmed serving plates or in pasta bowls, then pour the juices from the bottom of the pan over the pasta and place a piece of chicken on top. Sprinkle liberally with Parmesan. Yield: 4 servings

Lemon Broccoli with Walnuts and Parmesan

• 2 medium heads broccoli, separated into florets

• 1/3 cup olive oil

• 2-3 cloves garlic, minced

• Juice of 1/2 lemon

• 1 tablespoon zested lemon rind

• 1/2 cup walnuts

• Salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste

• 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese, grated, plus more for garnish

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place broccoli in a single layer on a parchment-lined, rimmed baking sheet.

Toss with olive oil, garlic, lemon juice and rind, walnuts, Parmesan, and salt and pepper, ensuring that all the broccoli is well-coated with the oil.

Roast for 30 minutes, tossing halfway through roasting time. Sprinkle with grated Parmesan immediately. Yield: 4 servings

Karen Schneider cooks and writes in the village of Cundy’s Harbor. You can reach her at iwrite33@comcast.net or (207) 504-0545.

