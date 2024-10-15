Please join me in supporting David Morse, a candidate for Westbrook mayor. Morse is uniquely positioned to understand and address the city’s complex needs during this exciting yet challenging time of development and growth. Based on his past experiences on the Zoning Board of Appeals and the City Council, Morse has demonstrated a commitment to striking a balance between the need for commercial and residential development and the preservation of our natural resources with rising property taxes, the reality of school funding and the needs of struggling families and seniors. I particularly like his commitment to transparency. He is determined to create meaningful ways to engage and inform community members about the city’s budget process.

Join me in supporting David Morse for mayor of Westbrook. He’s the right person to move Westbrook forward into a brighter and more prosperous future for all Westbrook citizens.

Beth Schultz

Westbrook

