Johnson Hall Opera House presents an evening of stand-up comedy hosted by Mark Turcotte at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Some of New England’s funniest comics will take the stage and present their unique brand of humor. The audience will hear jokes about life in Maine, the meaning of life and everything in between.

The show features Turcotte, Nick Gordon, Julie Nye, Joel Riemersma and Mike Bunker, and runs about 90 minutes. This performance is intended for mature audiences and will contain adult language and content. Ages 21 and up only.

Turcotte is a married father of two and lifelong New Englander. Most of his material is mined from his family life, an adult-like curiosity and a series of misfortunes. He’s the founder of Maine Event Comedy and was a finalist in the Funniest Comic on the East Coast Contest at Mohegan Sun and a semi-finalist at the World Series of Comedy in Sarasota, Florida. He was also part of a Gotham All-Stars Show in New York City and was selected for the Boston, Cleveland and North Carolina comedy festivals. Turcotte once facilitated a marriage proposal during a 2015 show in Biddeford. The couple is still married.

Tickets are $22 for all seats. This is a general admission show in the first floor theater, The Logan Stage. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at 280 Water St., Gardiner.

Johnson Hall Opera House box office is open for in-person and over-the-phone sales from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Hours subject to change. Online tickets can be purchased at any time at johnsonhall.org. All over-the-phone or online purchases will receive a digital ticket sent via email. Purchasers must have a valid email to purchase tickets for this event. Contact the box office at 582-7144 or pam@johnsonhall.org.

This location is handicapped accessible.

