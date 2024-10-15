River Arts in Damariscotta recently announces a call to artists for a special, year-end show, “Celebration,” which will fill the entire gallery. “Celebration” encourages gallery patrons to shop locally for affordable art for the holiday season, which in turn supports Maine artists. All original fine art and fine craft including painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, sculpture, ceramic, jewelry, fiber, multimedia, pastel, glass, wood, collage and more will be accepted for this holiday exhibition. All artists are invited to participate in this non-juried show. This is an open call without a pre-determined theme.

Works may be delivered during gallery hours now until 4 p.m. on Nov. 9. Artists may enter any number of pieces with no size limits. The sum of all pieces must be no higher than $500 retail. Entry forms are available in the gallery when work is delivered or on the website at riverartsme.org. Entry fee per artist is $15 for members and $30 for non-members. Artists make 65% of sales and River Arts retains 35% commission.

A public reception for the show will be from 2-4 p.m. on Nov. 16. The show will run through Jan. 4, 2025.

River Arts is located at 36 Elm St. in Damariscotta. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call River Arts at 563-6868.

Copy the Story Link