In 2008, when Cuban pianist Omar Sosa collaborated for the first time with folkloric, multi-instrumentalist Tim Eriksen at The Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City, they received a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary World Music Album and a Latin Grammy nomination for Best Instrumental Album. When Omar Sosa and Tim Eriksen’s world premiere tour of their latest project, “Atlántica,” was a possibility, I really never thought we could get them to come to the Chocolate Church Arts Center. But thanks to a grant awarded to the CCAC by the New England States Touring Program of the New England Foundation for the Arts, we will be pat of this amazing world-premier tour. This grant gives us the opportunity to bring world-class music that we normally couldn’t afford.

Cuban pianist Sosa is considered one of the world’s most gifted pianists whose performance style is exuberant and highly energetic. In a feature piece, Roots World pointed to Omar’s “generous musical spirit, his sonic curiosity and his openness to unusual combinations.” And this project is a highly unusual combination, as Tim Eriksen is most known as a banjoist, folklorist and foremost expert in traditional American music. He worked with T-Bone Burnett on film soundtracks for “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” and “Cold Mountain.” The quartet performing Atlántica features heavyweights in the global jazz scene with NYC-based artists Marvin Sewell on guitar and Amaury Acosta on drums. Atlántica is an exploration of the commonalities of two musical traditions that share roots in diasporic folk traditions.

Their visit to Bath will culminate in a free Sacred Harp Shape Note Singing Workshop at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. Attendees will be led in the vibrant, four-part harmony singing tradition of 18th-century New England led by Eriksen, who will feature Maine-based songs in this incredible workshop. The concert will be in the beautiful Sanctuary Space of the CCAC at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, and will feature all new material curated and composed by Omar Sosa and Tim Eriksen.

Matthew Glassman is executive and artistic director of the Chocolate Church Arts Center.

