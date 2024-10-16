Voters in Westbrook’s municipal balloting will choose a mayor from a field of three candidates, two city councilors in contested races, and pick a School Committee at-large member from a pair of candidates.

The election is Nov. 5 and polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. It’s a presidential, state and city election, so City Clerk Angela Holmes is gearing up for a record turnout. Public Safety personnel will be on duty to direct traffic.

The city had a 64% turnout of registered voters in the 2016 presidential election, and 74% in 2020.

“We are expecting to exceed a 75% voter turnout,” Holmes said Tuesday about the upcoming contest.

Westbrook has about 15,000 registered voters, and Holmes is gearing up to handle 11,250 ballots, including in-person and absentee.

“Presidential elections are always busier,” she said.

Advertisement

Acting Westbrook Mayor David Morse is facing challengers Lawrence McWilliams and Lynda Adams to fill the remaining year of a vacancy left when Michael Foley stepped down in January. Foley was elected in 2022, and that term expires in 2025.

Morse, current City Council president, was appointed to serve until this November’s election. Adams is a former city councilor and city clerk, and McWilliams is vice chair of the Planning Board.

Two City Council seats are contested for three-year terms. In Ward 3, incumbent Anna Turcotte, current City Council vice president, is facing challenger Anthony Dahms.

Gary Rairdon, incumbent City Councilor in Ward 4, is challenged for the three-year seat by Amy Faulkingham.

City Councilor Michael Shaughnessy is running unopposed for an at-large term.

For the School Committee, Brittney Barr and Brian McCambridge are battling for an at-large seat now held by Suzanne Salisbury, who has bowed out after several years on the board.

Advertisement

Katy Rice is unopposed for reelection to the School Committee in Ward 1. Erin Cavallaro in Ward 2 and Brooke Reed in Ward 5 are unopposed, with incumbents in both wards not seeking reelection. All School Committee seats are for three-year terms.

Malory Shaughnessy is unchallenged for a seat on the Portland Water District Board of Trustees, with incumbent Guy Cote not seeking reelection.

City Hall, 2 York St., is open until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays Oct. 19 and 26, to handle absentee requests and balloting. Holmes had processed 2,904 requests as of Tuesday and was expecting more.

“It’s been steady at City Hall,” she said.

Holmes doesn’t expect voters casting ballots in person to stand in line for too long. “Some people love to show up on Election Day,” she said.

For an absentee ballot, visit City Hall or call 591-8116.

This year, Westbrook has its own “I voted” stickers featuring the work of local artist Flyn Costello, co-owner of FlynHats.

Copy the Story Link