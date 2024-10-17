Arizona’s capitol Phoenix had a record-breaking hot summer with 113 days in a row in which temperatures soared over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

The rate of Arctic ice loss has increased by 65% from 1994 to 2017, with Antarctica and Greenland worst affected.

Florida and other southern states have been devastated by huge hurricanes over the past few weeks.

One need not be a climatologist to conclude that climate change is a very real threat to the future of the planet. Just watch the news or, better, talk to friends and family affected by the recent hurricanes or torrid summer weather.

Certain political leaders refuse to acknowledge the reality of climate change because they fear repercussions from the fossil fuels industry. Presidential candidate Donald Trump is a prime example. As the New York Times reported, “As president, Mr. Trump rolled back more than 100 environmental regulations, including many aimed at reducing planet-warming emissions and protecting clean air and water. … He has pledged to rescind every one of the Biden Administration’s electricity regulations and to end its rules promoting electric vehicles. In April, he promised executives and lobbyists directly that he would reverse regulations that hurt their businesses.”

Never one to let facts get in the way of offering his self-proclaimed “expertise,” Trump gave his views on rising sea levels. “The oceans in 500 years will rise a quarter of an inch. And oceans will rise an eighth of an inch in 355 years. You know, they have no idea what’s going to happen. It’s weather.”

Marjorie Taylor Green, a Republican congressional representative from Georgia and diehard Trumper, pleased the wacko GOP gang when she said, “Yes, they can control the weather. Anyone who says they don’t or makes fun of this is lying to you. By the way, the people know it and hate all of you who try to cover it up.” Well, the queen of quackery has the right to state her “views,” no matter how crazy. Happily, she offers her weird take on daily events only once in a while. On the other hand, Trump, her idol and fellow conspiracy theorist, never stops spewing and ranting.

As an example, Trump has lied repeatedly about what the federal government has done for states hit by the hurricanes. Republican governors, local leaders and FEMA officials have asked him to stop, noting that his lies have worsened the situation.

An editorial in the Charlotte Observer, one of North Carolina’s largest papers, stated, “This is not a situation to capitalize on for political gain. But former President Donald Trump has politicized the situation at every turn, spreading falsehoods and conspiracy theories that fracture the community instead of bringing it together. There’s no evidence to support any of these ridiculous claims. And by every indication, state and federal agencies have been working to help people in need.”

Trump’s repeated lies about the government’s response to the hurricanes were a bridge too far for Al Cardenas, former chairman of Florida’s Republican Party. Cardenas stated that facing calamities, such as hurricanes, has historically been a time to bring people together and ignore political affiliations.

A lifelong Republican, Cardenas recently explained why he cast his vote for Kamala Harris. “I voted for Kamala Harris to preserve our Republic. My vote was cast this year not so much on policy issues, although I would have cast the same vote. It was based on preserving our democracy, respecting our institutions, being compassionate towards others and eliminating the damaging rhetoric towards immigrants.”

rump’s cavalier response to climate change (“It’s weather”) reveals his ignorance as well as his total lack of empathy. Our response to Trump’s inanity should not be an equally cavalier, “It’s politics.” It’s time to wake up, America, before it’s too late.

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns at dtreadw575@aol.com.

