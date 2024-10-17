Sen. Vitelli endorses Denise Tepler to take over Senate seat

It has been a great privilege and an honor to serve as senator representing the people of Sagadahoc County and the town of Dresden in Lincoln County for the past eight years. While my term of service is coming to an end, I am pleased to be able to lend my support to Denise Tepler as our next state senator for District 24.

During my time in the Legislature, I worked on legislation to improve the lives of my constituents and all Mainers: Student Loan Bill of Rights to provide basic consumer protections to borrowers; Drug Price Transparency designed to shed light on the high costs of needed medicines; expansion of the Earned Income Tax Credit to ease the burden of working families; and the Maine Retirement Savings program, which has helped working Mainers save over $3 million for retirement in the last six months. As a member of the committee, Denise was part of the conversation that crafted several of these legislative initiatives.

It has also been very gratifying to be able to help individuals within my district, whether helping them navigate through a state agency for services, or identifying resources in the community or elsewhere to address their needs, or simply sharing information about issues before us. Hearing from constituents is an important part of the job and one I cherish.

I have known Denise for many years — as a mother and community member, a colleague, and a friend. I know she is ready to step up and carry on the responsibility of representing us in the Senate. She is caring, hardworking, thoughtful and dedicated to making a difference for her community. As a former state representative, Denise knows how to work with others to tackle such pressing issues as affordable housing, child care, our changing environment, access to affordable health care and much more.

I ask that you join me in voting to elect Denise Tepler the next Senator for District 24. Please vote on Nov. 5, and together, let’s keep Maine moving forward.

Sen. Eloise Vitelli,

Arrowsic

Reelect Mattie Daughtry to Maine Senate

I was fortunate enough to know Mattie Daughtry as a young child who organized the neighborhood to provide a day camp for the children in the neighborhood.

Now, she is a young woman who has been the assistant Senate majority leader, making her one of the youngest Senate leaders in our state’s history and in our country.

She is once again running for Maine’s Senate. She has worked in a bipartisan way to protect Maine families, fully fund our schools, restore revenue sharing and, most notably, craft a Paid Family and Medical Leave system.

Endorsed by Maine Conservation Voters’ Beth Ahearn for consistently voting to protect Maine’s land, she cares deeply about the environment.

At the same time, as a small business owner, she is very aware of the problems and challenges facing our economy.

I hope you’ll join me in voting for Mattie as she is a gem in the Maine Senate.

Jill Standish,

Brunswick

Bruce Kantner for Brunswick Town Council

As Brunswick residents of District 3 consider their choices for Town Council, I urge support for Bruce Kantner.

A conscientious and hardworking person, he has shown his dedication to the job already by visiting over 900 homes in the district during the last month! He is a good and thoughtful listener.

Brunswick has so many great things going for it. However, we are also facing some very big challenges right now, including in housing, growth, town spending and the calamitous PFAS spill.

Bruce is experienced in town government and will more than do his fair share in doing council’s homework to address these challenges.

Marcia Harrington,

Brunswick

In support of Denise Tepler for state Senate

I’m writing to show my support for Denise Tepler for state Senate, representing Sagadahoc County and Dresden. I first became familiar with Denise as Topsham’s state representative and was impressed by her presence at a range of town activities and regular office hours to hear concerns of the people in Topsham. What I’ve known of Denise over the past nine years is her steadfast commitment to discussing issues and being accountable to all her constituents. She cares about her role as a representative of the people, has worked tirelessly to be an effective part of the Legislature and to serve our community through volunteer activities.

Maine has continued to uphold affirming policies on two vital civil rights issues: defending reproductive rights and LGBTQ+ rights. In our current political landscape, both are so charged, and it’s critical to have someone like Denise Tepler in the state Senate to continue fighting for these basic rights. Denise’s record demonstrates her commitment to protecting reproductive health options, such as access to birth control and abortion. Denise has supported legislation enabling expanded LGBTQ+ rights and non-discrimination protections, which is of personal significance to my family and many of my friends.

At this time of deep divisions, I encourage others in our district to cast their vote for Denise Tepler for the state Senate — a candidate who is committed to upholding and expanding rights and protections that are under attack. Denise has leadership experience in the Legislature and would make a fantastic successor to Sen. Eloise Vitelli.

This election is the most important yet — please make a plan to vote on or before Nov. 5!

Charlene Swift,

Topsham

Hubbard explains dangers of another Trump presidency

I am writing to thank Hubbard Goodrich for his excellent commentary published in the Tuesday, Oct. 15 edition of The Times Record about the dangers and ramifications of a possible Trump presidency that would follow the mandates of Project 2025. Hubbard explains in great detail the dangers involved that would dismantle our democratic government and way of life here in the United States. He gives historical background, including what happened when Hitler and Mussolini established dictatorships.

As Hubbard wrote in the next to last paragraph, to fulfill our hopes will not be an easy task. There will always be issues that we may not agree on. Also, we need to be reminded that there are some issues like immigration that will take much negotiation and bipartisan leadership to resolve. In this important election, preserving our democracy and Constitution are at stake. No candidate is perfect, however; as folks fill out their ballots to vote, may they not take that privilege for granted and may they have the thoughts of love, peace, justice on their hearts.

The very essence of our democracy is at stake. I thank Hubbard Goodrich for writing a powerful, informative commentary. I do not want to see the United States move toward authoritarianism, therefore I am casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

Nancy D. Bliss,

Brunswick

Elect Kilton Webb to state House for District 98

I live in House District 98 representing Durham and Pownal, as well as parts of Bowdoin, Lisbon and Topsham. For the past two years, we had an elected GOP representative who rarely showed up in Augusta. This year, we have the chance to reverse this by electing Kilton Webb to the Maine House.

Kilton Webb is a young, ambitious, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Union member who has lived his whole life in Maine. Kilton is currently VP of the Western Maine Labor Council as well as working in the field of alternative energy sources for IBEW. He represents the best of up-and-coming leaders who are willing to stand up, speak out and defend working Mainers. Kilton has spoken before Congress in Washington, D.C. and Maine’s Legislature on issues of Mainers. He uses common sense in his policy plans and believes that hard work is a reward in itself. It’s time we step away from party politics and elect someone who really wants to make a difference for his neighbors and state.

I will be voting for Kilton Webb for House District 98 on Nov. 5.

Lois Kilby-Chesley,

Durham

