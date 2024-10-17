Unified Special Hockey of Maine is hosting a Bruins Alumni Charity Games at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. The games at Bowdoin College in Brunswick is part of Unified’s Witches Brew Adaptive Hockey and Skating Awareness weekend and USA Disabled Hockey New England regional kickoff.

The weekend event is an important fundraiser for the nonprofit organization and will feature athletes from all over New England representing Blind, Deaf, Special, Unified and Sled Hockey.

According to Sarah Joliat of Unified Special Hockey of Maine, ice hockey is not offered as a Special Olympics sport and the group receives no funding or support from Special Olympics for any of its programs to include its Maine Highlanders Special Olympics Speed Skating delegation. Unified is responsible for raising all of its own funding to support its athletes and programs, for the purchase of loaner equipment, and the purchase of any necessary adaptive equipment that the athletes need to be included and successful in the game.

“It is our hope to promote acceptance, inclusion and belonging in the game within our communities in Maine,” Joliat said in an email.

Copy the Story Link