Residents of Maine House District 47, including Wiscasset, Alna, Jefferson and Whitefield, will decide who to send to Augusta to represent them in the House of Representatives.

Rep. Ed Polewarczyk, a Republican, currently holds the seat, and will be running for reelection against Democrat Wayne Ferrin.

Ferrin spoke to The Times Record about his campaign, addressing concerns regarding the affordable housing crisis and infrastructure improvements. Polewarcyzyk refused to discuss his campaign or answer any questions from The Times Record.

What experience would you bring to this position?

I grew up in a lobstering family in South Bristol and have lived in Jefferson my entire adult life. I worked as a marine engineer for 11 years before becoming a real estate broker. Today, I own and operate the Jefferson Market and General Store. Additionally, I have served on the Wiscasset Budget Committee for over 20 years.

Why are you running for this office?

I have long desired to serve and contribute to solving problems at the state level. With a common-sense approach and the right attitude, I believe the time is right to do so.

What are your most pressing concerns for the district?

As House representative, I aim to reduce housing costs, increase housing availability, lower prescription drug prices, and improve road and bridge safety.

If elected, how would you address those concerns?

If elected, I would like to serve on the state Housing Committee, given my experience in real estate. I would work hard with the Legislature to find ways to lower prescription drug costs and ensure that the Department of Transportation gets the necessary funding.

To learn more about Farrin’s campaign, visit his website at farrin.mainecandidate.com or on Facebook at Wayne Farrin for Maine.

Polewarcyzyk serves on the 131st Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs. For information on his legislative profile, visit mainehousegop.org/members/polewarczyk-edward/ or his Facebook page at Representative Ed Polewarczyk.

Candidate responses have been lightly edited for length, grammar, spelling and clarity.

