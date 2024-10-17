Two-day fall book sale – Friday, Oct. 18, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Shaw Gym, 75 South St., Gorham. Also features a train show by the Maine3Railers. Sale sponsored by Baxter Memorial Library.

Windham craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Windham Christian Academy, 1051 Roosevelt Trail, Windham.

Christmas craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Anthony Parish, St. Hyacinth’s Church, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. Maine-made crafts, white elephant room, jewelry, holiday decorations, books, puzzles, homemade baked goods, silent auction of themed gift baskets, children’s activity room, and concessions with homemade clam cakes, variety of luncheon items.

