YARMOUTH – Joseph Noyes “JJ” Jeffrey, Jr. passed away Oct. 10, 2024, at Bay Square Assisted Living in Yarmouth at the age of 84.

JJ was born in Brunswick at Adams Nursing Home, on May 29, 1940, to the late Joseph N. Jeffrey, Sr., and Lois Rollins Jeffrey. He grew up on the River Road in Brunswick and spent summers at the family’s property in Harpswell. When he wasn’t digging clams or picking blueberries for his favorite pie he could be found on a tractor helping neighbors with their haying.

﻿JJ was a proud graduate of the class of 1958 from Brunswick High School. While still in high school he started his radio career as a disc jockey on WCME in Brunswick. While his mother did her errands young Joe visited all the stations in Portland and Lewiston regularly in those early years in order to learn all he could about the radio business from the ground up.

﻿After graduation he found an on air position with WJAB Radio in Portland. After serving in the Army JJ resumed his radio dreams. He spent time at WFIL/Philadelphia, WAYS/Charlotte, WRKO/Boston, and WLS/Chicago. He was also a weatherman on WMTW-TV, Channel 8, in the mid-’60s when Jack Paar owned the station.

﻿In the early 1970s JJ and lifelong friend, Bob Fuller, decided to make their shared dream of station ownership a reality. They acquired their first station in 1975. WBLM was located in a trailer in Litchfield in those early years. But JJ and Bob had big dreams and ideas and eventually “The Blimp” made it’s way to One City Center in Portland. Over the following 25 years they went on to build Fuller-Jeffrey Broadcasting into a national company with over 30 stations in Maine, New Hampshire, Iowa, Colorado and California. Fuller-Jeffrey was sold in 1999 and JJ began a new chapter in radio by starting a new company in Portland, Atlantic Coast Radio (Big JAB Sports and WLOB News Talk) which he was involved in running until recently.

﻿JJ leaves his sister, Brenda R. Moon and her husband Marvin “Hugh” Moon of Lisbon Falls, their children, Tracy S. Moon of Brunswick, Jeffrey Randall Moon of Portland, Robyn Leslie Anderson and her husband Fred of Athens, Ala., and Deborah Leigh Moon of Lisbon Falls. Tracy’s son Christopher and grandson Jordan of Texas and daughter Mireya Enya Moon of Topsham, Jeffrey Randall’s son Jeffrey Fullhart Moon of Massachusetts, Robyn’s daughter Danielle of Massachusetts and Debbie’s son Brian Ackley, his wife Rachel and their children Alexander Bryan and Jacob Marvin of Biddeford.

﻿Services will be private per the family’s wishes.

﻿In lieu of flowers

donations may be made in JJ’s memory to:

﻿Broadcasters Foundation of America

125 West 55th St., 3rd Floor

New York, NY 10019

