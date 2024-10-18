BATH – Marie Elizabeth Stevens Bengtsson passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. She was 98.

Marie was born on Jan. 12, 1926 in Cleveland, Ohio to Mary Bryan Stevens and Ralph Emerson Stevens. She attended Saint Clement Catholic School in Medford, Mass. and was graduated in 1943. In Massachusetts, Marie studied piano, began sewing and enjoyed designing and making her own clothing and in later years, her daughter’s as well. She especially liked fabrics and had quite an eye for color.

Marie also enjoyed sailing on the Charles River and attending Arthur Fiedler Pops concerts on the Esplanade. She graduated from the Katherine Gibbs School in Boston in 1944. She attended Boston College and was graduated from Bowdoin College with a dual major in French and Art History.

In 1947, Marie worked on JFK’s Congressional Campaign and in 1953, Marie married Bengt Bengtsson. After a year-long stay in Copenhagen, Denmark, Marie and Bengt set their sights on the Portland area as a wonderful place to start their young family.

Marie’s first priority was raising her three children and providing a loving home, enriched with art, gourmet cooking, and reading. She role modeled persistence and determination studying her college courses late into the night while her children were in junior and senior high school.

Music was a constant theme in Marie’s life. She loved listening to classical music as well as Barbara Streisand, Frank Sinatra, among others. Marie continued to play the piano throughout her life. Nothing livened the home more than her rendition of “Dizzy Fingers”. She was especially fond of Debussy’s impressionist piano piece Claire de Lune. Her children have special memories of singing around the piano while Marie played traditional Christmas songs. They feel fortunate to have experienced this beautiful part of her daily life which filled their home with music and culture. Not surprisingly, Marie encouraged each of her children to play an instrument; the flute, clarinet and oboe. She envisioned a woodwind trio.

Marie was employed as a legal secretary in Boston and later as physics secretary at Bowdoin College. In preparation for Bowdoin’s Bicentennial celebration, she worked for the Museum doing research for the publication, “The Legacy of James Bowdoin III”.

She was a member of the Bath Junior Hospital League, the Bowdoin Alumni Council, and the Bowdoin Chorus. She volunteered at the Bath Memorial Hospital and the Midcoast Hospital. Marie also volunteered in local schools, reading to kindergartners and assisting 2nd graders with their reading. She enjoyed mentoring at the Brunswick Junior High School and volunteering at the Brunswick Soup Kitchen. Marie made an important impact as a volunteer at the College Guild teaching writing and art correspondence courses for prisoners.

Marie absolutely loved the natural world and all its splendor and beauty. She lived by her words, “les petites choses de la vie,” the little things in life. Marie especially enjoyed gardening and relaxing at the seashore, swimming in the oceans of Cape Cod, Nantucket, Scarborough Beach, Popham and Small Point.

She loved France, especially Paris and Provence. All things French made her happy. Marie took several solo trips to France and enjoyed conversing in French over tea and pastries during her weekly French group. She spoke four languages fluently: English, Latin, French and Danish. Marie delighted in corresponding with old friends from around the world, carefully selecting the just-right prose and thoughtful sentiments. She treasured her four grandchildren, always expressing how proud she was of their individual accomplishments.

Marie is survived by her son, Christopher Dana Bengtsson of Argyle Twp., her son, Jeffrey Lars Bengtsson and his wife Donna of Freeport, and her daughter, Elizabeth Holly Bengtsson Thibodeau and her husband Lee of Cumberland; her grandchildren Elly Bengtsson of Portland, William Bengtsson of Argyle Twp., Jack Thibodeau and Kate Thibodeau of Cumberland.

Her family would like to recognize the staff at Fallbrook Woods Memory Care facility for the truly special care they gave Marie during the last eight years of her life, as well as Hospice of Southern Maine for their comfort and care over the last six months of Marie’s life. We are forever grateful.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 1 p.m. at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick. To share memories or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the

College Guild,

http://www.collegeguild.org or

Hospice of Southern Maine,

http://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/donate

Copy the Story Link