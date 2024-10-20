Samantha Mason, test planning supervisor at Bath Iron Works, has been named to Mainebiz’s third class of 40 Under 40 honorees. Mainebiz annually recognizes 40 outstanding young leaders who are shaking up Maine’s business community. This year’s individuals will be part of a special class of upcoming business leaders who share a commitment to business success, personal growth and a passion for helping strengthen the communities in which they live and work.

“Each year we’ve had 40 Under 40, I’ve been pleasantly surprised by the responses from honorees to the questions asked. This group is serious about their professions but also serious about their passion projects and the books they read and even the shows they watch,” Mainebiz Editor Peter Van Allen said in a prepared release. “As in the past two years Mainebiz has presented the honor, the mix includes people from a range of industries: insurance, financial services, law, health care, small business consulting, nonprofits, food-and-beverage makers, the arts, HR, real estate and construction, tech, government, biotech, professional sports, retail, and more.”

The 40 Under 40 awards reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 7 at Brick South (Thompson’s Point), 15 Resurgam Place, Portland. Tickets are $60 and a portion of the ticket proceeds will go to the Next List Alumni Scholarship Fund, a designated fund that will provide scholarship assistance to third- or fourth-year students at the University of Maine and the University of Southern Maine who are pursuing a business degree.

The 40 Under 40 awards recognition program is sponsored by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, KeyBank and Pierce Atwood. To view the 2024 40 Under 40 profiles and to register online for the reception, visit mainebiz.biz/40u4024.

