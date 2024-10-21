The Bath Area Family YMCA is holding a free community event this Saturday with proceeds to support the Briggs family.

On Saturday, Oct. 26, the Bath YMCA is hosting its fourth annual Family Harvest Festival. The event will feature a community bake sale to support the family of Evan Briggs, who unexpectedly passed away after collapsing from a game of flag football during a YMCA youth sports program.

“We hope to see many from our community come out and join us to honor the memory of Evan and support his family during this difficult time,” said Amy Vendt, Bath YMCA’s COO.

The YMCA Family Harvest Festival is from noon to 2 p.m. at 303 Centre St. and features activities such as bounce houses, games in the gymnasium, open swim time, a family costume parade, face painting and crafts.

