In support of Denise Tepler for Senate District 24

Though I live outside Maine Senate District 24, let me offer a bit of insight about a candidate in that district.

That candidate is Denise Tepler.

For 20 years, I sold turkeys and turkey products at farmers markets in Brunswick. Denise Tepler was a regular customer and usually came to my stand with her arms already weighed down with locally grown food she had bought from other local farmers for her family. Then, she got turkey items for the Tepler menus.

Denise also signed on as a sharer in our Community Supported Agriculture, which gave our farm added backing and ensured the Tepler household a steady supply of turkey.

Long after I retired from farming, Denise came up to drive me around Belgrade as I campaigned (unsuccessfully) for the Maine House of Representatives.

From my experience, I can assure voters in District 24 that Denise Tepler is sharply focused on what we can do locally. She looks first to who and what is close at hand and seeks solutions that capitalize on what we have here.

She is deeply loyal, and in our discussions, I have learned that she always extends a hand to people who may not agree with her on every issue, looking for solutions that will work at the local level.

Denise’s eight years in the House, her long experience in crafting public policy and her personability easily qualify her for the Maine Senate.

I don’t see how the people of District 24 can do better than to send Denis Tepler to the Maine state Senate.

Bob Neal,

New Sharon

We will be voting for Denise Tepler for state Senate in District 24 (Sagadahoc County) and with enthusiasm.

Who wouldn’t want a good neighbor to represent them in Augusta? We certainly do. We know Denise as someone who listens carefully to what others say. We know her as someone who cares for all of us. We know her as someone who joins with others in many community organizations, rolling up her sleeves to work side-by-side with her neighbors for a better Maine. We know her as someone who works tirelessly on our behalf.

As educators, we know that Denise is committed to quality education for all and that she has shown she will find ways to make that possible. As Mainers who care about the environment, we appreciate her years of effort to protect wildlife, clean air and clean water, and prepare for whatever the weather will bring. We know she will ensure this is a place to raise our children and grandchildren.

She has been effective in Augusta working on our behalf and we want her representing us again.

We hope you will join us in voting for Denise Tepler for state Senate. She is a leader we can trust.

Ellen and Doug Bennett,

Topsham

A vote for Tepler is a vote for our environment

As I filled out my absentee ballot today, I was excited and proud to vote for my good neighbor, Denise Tepler, for Maine’s state Senate representing Sagadahoc County. I hope you will join me in casting your vote for Denise. During her time as the state representative for Topsham, Denise proved to be a conscientious and effective legislator, and I am confident she will bring the same strength and dedication to the Senate.

Denise is a champion for many critical issues, including affordable health care, respect for women’s choices, lowering property taxes and support for young families.

In addition to these issues, I am deeply concerned about our natural environment, and Denise shares this concern. As state representative, she consistently earned high rankings from the Maine Conservation Voters, demonstrating her commitment to caring for our land, rivers and lakes. I know Denise will continue to advocate for policies that protect our planet, focusing on both immediate changes and long-term solutions.

For more information on Denise Tepler’s positions and vision for our future, please visit her website at denisetepler.mainecandidate.com.

Peggy Schick,

Topsham

Reelect Sally Cluchey to represent House District 52

I am writing in support of Sally Cluchey’s candidacy for House District 52. As a community activist, I am so grateful for all the ways in which Sally has pitched in and made a difference in the life of our town of Bowdoinham.

Most notably, she has been a guiding light and steady leader of our local food pantry. Her efforts help to serve dozens of families in our surrounding area — families who are trying to survive these challenging times. She has also helped coordinate a major entrepreneurial food pantry effort, the Friday morning cafés. Not only do the cafés raise money for the food pantry, they provide a vital opportunity for community folks to connect, build bridges and celebrate community in a town that does not have a breakfast venue.

I have been with Sally as she has called on her constituents and am so impressed with how well she listens to their concerns. She provides needed resources and information, answers questions, and takes notes on things she will research for them. It is a model of service where she connects the programs of our state government with the needs of her constituents in a helpful, impactful way.

Sally has served her country as a medical researcher for the U.S. Army, serves her state and her community in the Legislature, and I fully support her continuing as my state representative.

Wendy Rose,

Bowdoinham

Don’t repeat The Bradley Effect this election

I’ve been reflecting lately on “The Bradley Effect.” Former Los Angeles Mayor Tom Bradley, a Black man, lost a 1982 gubernatorial contest in spite of being well ahead in the polls. Racism was alive and well then, just like today.

Many Republicans, I believe, are wrestling with this dilemma. Those who are talking a good game, planted lawn signs, applaud raunchy allies, don Don’s trademark red hat, bought a pair of gaudy sneakers or a slick Bible. The fickle and foolish have been flogged and fleeced.

Whenever or wherever we vote, we’re alone with our conscience. The America we love, the country that survived a bloody civil war, two world wars, the depression and mistaken military misadventures — is in dire peril. Recall the classic, heartwarming holiday movie where Jimmy Stewart wakes up and realizes it was all a bad dream? This ain’t a movie, folks. Nov. 5 is just around the corner. We’re staring down the barrel of a gun, in danger of blowing not only our brains out — but the American Dream away. Democracy is surely at stake, and the Constitution will certainly be burned on one.

Consider The Bradley Effect. In that booth, your vote is secretive and sacrosanct. It’s a quiet time. The moment of truth. Ask yourself, “Do I really want to do this? Do I really want to betray and belittle the land of the free — and the home of the brave?” I sincerely don’t believe the overwhelming majority of Americans want to. Or will.

Buddy Doyle,

Gardiner

