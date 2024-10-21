Voters in Alna, Damariscotta, Dresden, Jefferson, Newcastle, Sommerville and Whitefield (District 1), as well as Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb, Southport, Westport Island and Wiscasset (District 3) will see solo names on the Nov. 5 ballot with candidates seeking to fill empty seats on the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners.

The board oversees countywide programs and issues, including the sheriff’s office, emergency management agency and recycling plant. It also supervises administrative staff and policies for the probate court, registry of deeds, and district court, and prepares the county’s annual budget report.

Hamilton Meserve, District 1 county commissioner, and Mary Trescot, District 3 county commissioner, who have each served three four-year terms, will not seek reelection. Evan Goodkowsky and David Levesque will run uncontested to fill their respective positions.

Both candidates spoke to The Times Record about their campaigns. Goodkowsky addressed concerns regarding workforce shortages in essential departments and increasing taxes. Levesque drew attention to the affordable housing crisis and lack of citizen engagement.

What experience would you bring to this position?

Goodkowsky: I hold a master’s in policy, planning and management from the University of Southern Maine. I have been a trustee for the Wiscasset Water District for many years. More recently, as a broadband planner, I have worked to expand fiber internet service in the Midcoast, securing a $6 million grant for area towns.

Levesque: I hold a bachelor’s degree, a Master of Business Administration and a law degree. I practice law out of my offices in Damariscotta and Bath and reside in Newcastle. After 27 years in the field as a lawyer, I have interacted with many participants in county government, becoming familiar with their routine work in the registry of deeds, registry probate and the courts.

Why are you running for this office?

Goodkowsky: My work expanding broadband access in the Midcoast has been successful in bridging gaps between companies and local government entities. I’d like to bring those skills to this role to better serve our communities.

Levesque: I am running to give back to my community. I will bring a fresh perspective to the Board of Commissioners, and given my work experience, I have a good understanding of the county’s function and interaction with the public.

What are your most pressing concerns for the district?

Goodkowsky: Many towns in District 1 struggle to fill positions in essential services like fire departments, ambulance services and code enforcement due to a lack of affordable housing options while maintaining high-quality services and manageable taxes.

Levesque: Housing presents the most pressing challenge in District 3 due to the scarcity and high cost of available properties, as well as the increasing burden of property taxes on homeowners. The lack of citizen engagement is also a concern.

How would you plan to address those concerns?

Goodkowsky: I would work to help the county simplify solutions to these problems. This would involve encouraging towns to make agreements with each other, offering planning support if need be, or providing education and training for essential municipal services.

Levesque: A public-private partnership must be formed to address the housing issue, as neither sector can solve this independently. I want to build the relationships necessary to create those partnerships. To address the lack of citizen engagement, I will focus on making county government more transparent.

To learn more about Goodkowsky’s campaign, visit his Facebook page at Evan Goodkowsky for County Commissioner.

To learn more about Levesque’s campaign, voters are encouraged reach out directly at 592-6151 to engage in a discussion.

Candidate responses have been lightly edited for length, grammar, spelling and clarity.

