Boy Scouts of America Troop 648 is hosting its annual fundraiser in the form of a baked ziti dinner from 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Masonic Lodge 8 Free & AM, 65 Baribeau Drive, Brunswick. The cost is $20 per person or $60 for a family of four, and the meal includes chef’s salad, baked ziti with buttered dinner rolls, locally sourced coffee and homemade desserts.

Boy Scouts of America’s 115 anniversary is Feb. 8, 2025, and will include a celebration of a name change to “Scouting America.” The name change is meant to express inclusivity, which removes implied barriers to entry, as five years ago, the Boy Scouts of America organization changed its policies to allow girls to take part. More than 176,000 girls have joined, including 6,000 who have earned the Eagle Scout rank. Troop 648 is comprised of 12 boys and three girls.

Over the summer, eight scouts from Troop 648 attended one week at Camp Hinds in Raymond. A crew of merit badge leaders from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard led Scouts through STEM activities and events such as axe throwing and taking risks in a safe environment, which can help them feel more confident. Twenty-seven merit badges were achieved.

During the year, three scouts of Troop 648 obtained the rank of Eagle, the highest rank one can achieve in Scouting. In September, one female scout of 648 completed her Eagle Project while a second female attended an induction to the Order of the Arrow. The Order of the Arrow essentially functions as Scouting’s National Honor Society. OA members consist of select Scouts who have excelled at living the Scout Oath and Law in their daily lives; to help others, to remain morally straight, to be courteous, kind and brave. One female Scout of 648 is also a member of the Sea Cadets Navy youth development program and joined others at the Portland Jetport to welcome veterans as they disembarked from the Honor Flight.

Last year, Troop 648 fundraised to upgrade tired equipment through bake sales (Harpswell Scouting Hall), individual coffee sales, individual donations and the annual baked ziti dinner. The troop was recently able to purchase six two-person tents, three three-person tents and a Wing shelter. These tents are durable, will allow the troop to pack more lightly, and have a better, more consistent, experience for each Scout.

