SENATE DISTRICT 27: Part of Portland and part of Westbrook

Republican Dale Holman is opposed by incumbent Democrat Jill Duson. Duson did not respond to The Forecaster’s questionnaire.

DALE J. HOLMAN

Address: Portland, Maine, District 27

Contact info: dholman1@maine.rr.com

Relevant experience: Business owner, civic duties, and charity/volunteer work. UMPI – Bachelor of Arts Business Administration – magna cum laude, and law student.

Why are you running for office? I am running for office to represent the people of District 27 Maine state Senate parts of Portland/Westbrook and its future to include all of us. Every voice should be heard. Together, we can build a better, more equitable, and sustainable living environment.

What are your top three legislative priorities? 1. Affordable housing and homelessness: Portland/Westbrook, is grappling with a housing affordability crisis. Skyrocketing rent and home prices have made it difficult for many residents to afford to live in the city. This issue is closely tied to rising homelessness, with many people struggling to find stable, affordable housing. 2. Climate change and environmental protection: Portland/Westbrook are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, including rising sea levels and extreme weather. Protecting Maine’s environment, its natural resources, and investing in renewable energy is a major concern for many. 3. Health care and mental health services: Access to health care, including mental health services, remains an issue as Portland/Westbrook has expanded Medicaid, has gaps in mental health care and addiction services, particularly as the drug crisis continues to impact the region. Expanding access to affordable health care, with an emphasis on mental health and addiction recovery services.

Any other comments? My leadership is grounded in listening to the needs of my constituents, and I am ready to bring their voices to Augusta to make meaningful, lasting change. Whether it’s housing, health care, or the environment, I am ready to fight for the policies that will shape a better future for all.

