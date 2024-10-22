Multiple fire department crews successfully contained a gas leak on Main Street in Richmond after a call in the early-morning hours.
At approximately 6:17 a.m. Tuesday, Sagadahoc County Communications received a call about a gas leak at Acord Auto and Self Storage. When the Richmond Fire Department arrived on the scene, the leak was discovered to be from a valve in an active propane tank.
Crews quickly worked to contain the leak and closed traffic for about two hours. Traffic is now reopened. The cause of the leak is under investigation. There were no injuries and no ongoing threat to the public.
Richmond Fire Department received help from seven other departments, including Richmond Police, Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office, Maine Department of Environmental Protection, Maine Department of Transportation, Main St. Fuel and Sagadahoc County EMA.
