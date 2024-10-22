PORTLAND – Angela Lee (Walton) Tibbitts passed away Oct. 13, 2024, surrounded by her family due to heart failure. Angela was born Dec. 29, 1973, in Rumford. She graduated from Leavitt High School in 1992 and she also was a proud graduate of University of Maine at Augusta in 2009. She was a loving, giving, thoughtful, outspoken, strong woman. After her two boys were born, she decided to go to college and she worked very hard for her degree. She was so proud when she worked at DHHS, helping others was her purpose. She had a business, Olde Crow Primitives, and was an artist who loved to create and made many people happy with her dolls and crafts. Angela fell in love with Scott Tibbitts and they spent 10 wonderful years together residing in Bath.Angela is survived by her husband Scott, her sons, Garrett Starr, Sage Walton, Griffin TIbbitts, Caleb Tibbitts and Angus Tibbitts. Her grandbabies, Keeran and Nina Starr. Siblings Heidi Dolloff, Andrew Walton and wife Terry, Scott Walton and Kris Walton and wife Leslie. Her parents, Larry and Cathy Walton. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Aubrey and Audrey Thompson, her brother-in-law James Dolloff Jr., and nephews Joseph and Lucas Dolloff and Stone Walton.Funeral is Oct. 24, 12 p.m., at Dixfield Common Church, 2 Chapel Road, Dixfield, with interment following at Pineview cemetery, 1139 Roxbury Road, Roxbury.Arrangements are under the care of Thibault Remembrance Center, 250 Penobscot Street Rumford, ME 04276, (207) 364-4366.
