BRUNSWICK – Barbara A. Swain, 87, passed away on Oct. 17, 2024 at home.

She was born in Bath on Sept. 15, 1937, a daughter of Ralph K. and Thelma M. (Arsenault) King Sr. Barbara attended Bath schools and was employed as a CNA at Bath Memorial Hospital. She was employed at Congress Sportswear, New England Telephone Co. in Bath and was manager of Swain’s Market for many years. On Aug. 12, 1967 she married Chet Swain Jr.

She was past president of the American Legion Auxiliary and past president of The West Bath Fire Department Auxiliary.

She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, Texas Hold-Em, Bingo and especially spending time with family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her brother, Ralph King Jr.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Chet Swain Jr. of Brunswick; four sons, Blaine Wallace and his companion Dawn Burton of Bath, Mike Wallace Sr. and his wife Cheryl of Caribou, Ronnie Wallace and his companion Mary of Edgecomb, Chris Wallace and his wife Debbie of Bath; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren ;and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a service at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. A gathering will follow at the West Bath Fire Station, 192 State Rd., West Bath.

Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to

Morse High School

Scholarship Fund,

826 Shipbuilder Dr.

Bath, ME 04530

