As the trees shiver away the last leaves, many determined ghost hunters flock to Maine, where Halloween is an artful affair. Stories cling to coastal towns like cobwebs — especially in the Midcoast region, home to haunted mansions, ghost walks and graveyards.

For decades, Allison Jornlin has been investigating strange phenomena and, for much of that time, creating tours for American Ghost Walks.

Naturally, she’s deeply interested in the state’s seafaring past. From Boothbay Harbor to Seguin Island, many tales of maritime mystery are to be told, but only for a bit longer. After Halloween, it gets too cold for bone-chilling stories and company tours halt.

Of all the paranormal places, Jornlin can’t get enough of Wiscasset — its proximity to remote lighthouses, where waves crash over ancient shipwrecks, and its secrets that swirl over sea fog tides.

“The town’s name means ‘the place where spirits gather,’ ” Jornlin said, referencing the native language of the Penobscot people who once inhabited the area. “When making tours, we delve into the human stories behind the homes, like the Moses Carlon family, who navigated the challenges of the War of 1812. The ghosts here serve as reminders of loss and resilience, acting as cultural time capsules.”

Crafting the ghost walks

Sally Lobkowicz, the founder of Red Cloak Tours, offered 12 statewide ghost walks for many years. After retiring, American Ghost Walks acquired her company in 2022 and has been working to revitalize her stories with updated witness accounts and historical context.

Today, there are six tours: Bar Harbor, Boothbay, Kennebunkport, Portland Old Port and, Jornlin’s favorite, Wiscasset. The ghost walks, which cost $25, start up each May. Unsurprisingly, October is the best month for business, with locals gathering Thursday to Sunday nights for an hour of thrills.

Do guests get to see ghosts? While a supernatural encounter cannot be guaranteed, Jornlin assures that authentic paranormal accounts, in all their shocking details, are promised through dedicated research.

“I found many stories while going through documents at the Wiscasset Library,” Jornlin said. “Local resources are key: historical societies, old newspapers and firsthand accounts from long-time residents. Many authors, like Fannie Chase, also chronicled haunted tales in their published work.”

Jornlin encouraged Mainers to see “just how fun a history lesson can get” before the Wiscasset tour season ends on Oct. 27.

What to expect

The Banner of Light was a publication of the Spiritualist Movement, popular in the 19th century, and the backdrop for the Wiscasset Ghost Walk.

During the summer of 1880, Seth Patterson, the town leader who also served as a coroner and jailer, hosted seances with a medium named Daniel Caswell. In Patterson’s writing, he claimed that the sessions brought forth “spirits in visible form.” Allegedly, local people who witnessed the dead appear before their eyes were so convinced that they signed notarized statements.

On the tour, guests explore the supernatural side of community pillars like Patterson and learn how Spiritualism influenced area residents. They gain insight into the spirits that haunt Carlton House and the regal mansions lining Main and High streets.

It all starts at the Lincoln County Courthouse, built in 1824, Maine’s oldest operating courthouse. Rumor has it two ghosts roam its stately halls, and one has been caught on video.

“There’s an elderly woman, a benefactor who died suddenly in the building,” Jornlin said. “People say she still wanders the halls — caught in a loop, perhaps, from her sudden passing. Then, there’s the strange case of a security camera capturing a translucent figure swaying down the hallway in 2011.”

Continuing, ghost stories abound on “Haunted High Street.”

There’s the Clark-Wood House, where Jornlin claims to have seen a friendly young man wandering upstairs. Then, there’s the Capt. Patrick Lennox House, where things move independently, from tables and chairs to punching bags, with unseen hands at play. Finally, there’s the Carlton House, where Abigail Carlton is still believed to be waiting for her husband’s ship to come home.

After following the residential road, guests arrive at the former bank, now a public library with its own share of strange activity. Tour guides recount the tale of a young man who tragically suffocated after being locked in a vault and the spirit of a woman who appears on the second floor, lingering amongst stacks of nonfiction.

“As for the Sunken Garden,” Jornlin said, “The Whittier [pronounced ‘Witcher’] Tavern once stood there. The tour doesn’t have specific locations associated with witchcraft, but the grotto, built from the foundation of an old hotel that burned down, is the perfect backdrop to spin true tales. For example, Molly Molasses, a local Penobscot medicine woman who frequented Westport Island and was revered for her gift of prophecy.”

The goal? To learn something new.

As Jornlin puts it, public reception is often a mix of curiosity and local pride. Guests come with all sorts of expectations, but the goal is that everyone, even locals, leaves having learned at least one new thing about Wiscasset.

“The tales don’t rely on jump scares like your typical Halloween haunted house,” Jornlin said. “They’re a blend of folklore and history. Whether people believe in ghosts or not, they’re engaged and see the town in a new light.”

Julee Ketelhut, a local tour guide, agreed.

“You never know who will come,” Ketelhut said. “Sometimes locals or visitors from out of town, but it’s a chance to meet and make new friends. One of my favorite places is Carlton House, capturing a blend of history and imagination.”

The aim is to captivate, not to terrify. If anyone becomes too scared, the guides encourage them to step back or leave a particular site.

Note that the tour respects the privacy of businesses and private residences, focusing solely on building exteriors and outdoor spaces. Only service dogs are allowed to join their humans.

To sign up for one of the last walks of the season, visit the American Ghost Walks: Wiscasset web page.

