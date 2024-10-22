As a newcomer to America, particularly here in Maine, there are many things about the election season that have both surprised and intrigued me. This is my second presidential election, and I can’t help but reflect on how vastly different it is from elections I’ve witnessed in other parts of the world. My first time voting in 2020, when Donald Trump faced Joe Biden, was a whirlwind of stress and excitement. Now, with another election around the corner, I find myself once again caught between anxiety about the outcome and the undeniable thrill of casting my vote.

One of the most fascinating aspects of American elections for a newcomer like me is the culture of yard signs. If you’ve driven around Maine lately, you can’t miss them. These signs, scattered across neighborhoods and rural roads, feel like a seasonal phenomenon – they pop up like spring flowers as the election season draws near. For me, they’ve become an easy way to learn about local candidates running for everything from school boards to Congress. They’re also an interesting insight into the political leanings of my neighbors, with some proudly displaying signs for their chosen presidential candidate or party.

This year, for the first time, I’ve become part of this American tradition. My yard now proudly features a Harris-Walz sign, while just down the street, my neighbors have their Trump-Vance sign displayed. There’s something strangely satisfying about driving around and counting all the signs, like a little game. It’s a subtle yet bold way for people to show their political stance, and it’s something I had never seen in my previous experiences abroad.

When I lived in Nairobi, Kenya, during a presidential election, there were no such yard signs. Instead, there were massive billboards and banners of presidential candidates, their faces plastered across public spaces and even public transportation. The images were polished and official, but they lacked the personal touch that these American yard signs have. Here, it feels like an extension of a citizen’s identity, a visual declaration that says, “I believe in this candidate, and I want you to know.”

What strikes me the most is the informality and accessibility of this tradition. In the U.S., you don’t need to be part of a political elite to express your opinion. A simple yard sign can send a message just as effectively as a large campaign rally. It’s a reminder that, in this country, every voice counts, and you don’t need wealth or influence to make a statement about the future of your community or country.

As a new citizen, I find these signs to be more than just political advertisements. To me, they symbolize the very essence of democracy – a visible reminder of the right I have worked so hard to earn. In many parts of the world, elections can be a source of fear and tension, but here, despite the stress and anxiety of the electoral season, there’s also a sense of freedom, empowerment and pride. I’m now part of this system that allows me not only to vote but to broadcast my opinion through something as simple as a sign in my yard.

While election seasons in the U.S. are long and intense, the buildup of excitement, anticipation and sometimes stress is something uniquely American. It’s a culture that invites people to participate, to discuss and even to debate openly. I find it both fascinating and heartening that this country has created a space for such visible civic engagement.

So, as I prepare for my second presidential election, I carry with me the lessons I’ve learned from the first – patience, hope and the realization that my vote matters. The yard sign in my front lawn may seem small, but to me, it’s a symbol of my journey: from an immigrant watching from the sidelines to a full participant in the democratic process. And that’s something truly special.

