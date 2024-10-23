There’s a new book open for families to enjoy while spending time outdoors along Harpswell Cliff Trail. “Room on a Broom” is featured on signs along a half-mile stretch, serving as a reminder of and advertisement for the wonders of nature.

The British storybook by author Julia Donaldson and illustrator Axel Scheffler tells the story of a kind witch and her cat who invite other animals to join them on their autumn travels via a broomstick.

According to Gina Caldwell, Harpswell’s recreation director, the clever, rhyming story is not scary; instead, it teaches how friends can support one another in trying times.

“We’ve had story walks for three falls now,” Caldwell said. “Initially, we planned a book-related activity for each season, but the trail becomes challenging in winter — not everyone has snowshoes or spikes. Now, it’s a three-season event.”

The main Cliff Trail loop is 2.3 miles, marked with white blazes. It offers summit views. The shorter Cut-off Trail is marked with yellow blazes and features a path suitable for strollers and people using mobility devices. It runs along Strawberry Creek and offers cascade views.

The children’s book starts on the Cut-off Trail and then leads to the Fairy House Zone.

Typically, Caldwell and Kayla Matthews, Harpswell recreation program coordinator, handle book selection. They prioritize cadence for reading out loud and focus on feel-good themes.

“Our goal is to make everyone giggle,” Caldwell said. “During lunch, staff walk the trail, and adults in their 60s and 70s still find the book entertaining. It’s become popular with all age groups.”

The storybook trail is often adorned with props for an added element of fun. Guests are invited to scavenge for a witch’s hat, a wand and a yellow hat — items that have fallen off the broom.

Each page is laminated to withstand weather. They are mounted on corrugated plastic and secured on wooden stakes, similar to a yard sale of political signs.

“Room on a Broom” has been on display since Sept. 30 and will remain so until Nov. 1.

The story’s final page features a QR code for readers to scan with their smartphones, allowing them to interact and leave a review. So far, 43 guests have left comments in the digital entry book — relatively fewer than “Mother Bruce” posted this summer, which received 323 comments.

“We’ve considered narrating each page and putting a QR code for those with visual limitations to have the content read aloud,” Caldwell said. “It’s already an accessible activity, but we’re working out the details to make it even more so.”

Often, area junior high or high school students visit the Cliff Trail on field trips to trek the main loop. While no educators have yet to contact the Recreation Department about visiting the storybook trail, Caldwell said she feel it would be a great idea to pull kids off screens and into the fresh air.

To visit “Room on a Broom” while it’s still posted, visitors are encouraged to park at the Harpswell Town Office located at 263 Mountain Road. The storybook trail begins on the left side of the lot.

