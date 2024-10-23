I am a Ward 4 resident writing to support my neighbor, Amy Faulkingham, for Westbrook City Council. As a member of the ward for over eight years, I am supporting Faulkingham’s run for City Council because I have witnessed her skill for relationship building, finding common ground with divisive issues, and compassion during difficult times. Faulkingham is an independent thinker that looks for common sense solutions and understands how important local policy is to everyday life, from housing to education. Over the course of the last eight years, I have increasingly become frustrated with how our current city councilor has represented our ward. There has been a dearth of leadership, proactivity and solution orientation and this has come to a head recently with a crucial safety concern at a school crosswalk 100 yards from their home. Countless emails and calls for action have been ignored and enough is enough. We deserve better. Our children deserve better. Vote Amy Faulkingham to be our next city councilor this fall.

Amanda Hollander

Westbrook

