I am honored to support Anna Turcotte for reelection to the Westbrook City Council, representing Ward 3.

I have known Turcotte and her family for 16 years, and know her to be honest, hardworking and committed in her service to the citizens of Westbrook. Turcotte is uniquely qualified, having served three terms on the council, including as past president and currently as vice president. Turcotte also brings a wealth of experience from the business sector, where she has been a bank executive for 20 years.

Turcotte is an asset to the city of Westbrook, and I encourage her neighbors in Ward 3 to cast their vote to reelect Turcotte so she can continue her dedicated service to the citizens of Westbrook.

Kathryn Baker

Westbrook

